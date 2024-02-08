Zindagi series 'Abdullahpur Ka Devdas' to premiere on February 26

Directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Shahid Dogar, the 13-episode series stars Bilal Abbas, Raza Talish and Sarah Khan. It is produced by Shailja Kejriwal. HT Image

Set in a small town, "Abdullahpur Ka Devdas" is the coming-of-age story of Fakhar (Abbas) and Kashif (Talish), two best friends unknowingly in love with the same woman, Gulbano (Khan).

"However, Gulbano's fantasies have been captured by an anonymous poet named Devdas. As the plot progresses, Kashif reveals himself to be Devdas, becoming the object of Gulbano's desire. Unbeknown to her, the true Devdas is Fakhar," the makers said in a press release.

Shahzad said "Abdullahpur Ka Devdas" is more than just a love story.

"Love and Devdas are two sides of the same coin. Whether it's the classic Devdas or the modern 'Abdullahpur ka Devdas', true love is at the heart of both stories.

"Shailja Kejriwal (Producer, India) was as a key person in making this story happen. Zindagi has been a fantastic platform for cross-cultural storytelling. I am looking forward for valuable feedback from our friends in India," the director said in a statement.

The upcoming series delves into the human heart, showcasing how love's highs can also bring unexpected turns and deceit, said Kejriwal.

"I can't wait for you to experience the captivating storytelling and powerful performances by our talented actors, portraying characters that resonate with the universal ebb and flow of love," she added.

Khan said she had a wonderful experience working on a unique script with a talented bunch of people.

"The director, Anjum Shahzad worked on every miniscule aspect of the show that made me want to portray Gulbano at the maximum capacity. It is incredibly exciting to know its release on Zindagi; Indian audience has always been generous with their love, and I am eagerly anticipating the response to our heartfelt tale," she said.

"I am thrilled about 'Abdullahpur Ka Devdas' making its way to Indian screens through Zindagi. The whole cast and crew’s belief in the project reflected the immaculately knit story. This made the filming journey both realistic whilst profound," Talish said.

"Abdullapur Ka Devdas" features tracks such as "Biba Sada Dil Morr De" by Zain Ali, Zuhaib Ali, Sami Khan, Iqra Manzoor and lyrics recreated by Sami Khan and "Oh Sahib" by Adnan Dhool, Zain & Zohaib and lyrics by Asim Raza.

Savera Nadeem, Anoushay Abbasi, and Noman Ijaz also round out the cast of the show.