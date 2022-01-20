Twinkle Khanna shares another 'off-key' singing video, fans says she made two pigeons in their balcony faint

Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of her singing a song while looking at laddoos but abstaining herself from relishing them. The actor-turned-writer shared the logic behind her idea which, however, did not get the approval of her family and friends.

Twinkle is seen singing the song Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Paagal Hai while looking at a plateful of laddoos. The song is from Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's 1991 film Saajan.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “To eat, or not to eat that is a question that Hamlet did not have to grapple with as no one offered him laddoos for breakfast. My solution is to keep my mouth so busy with my off-key singing that the urge and a few ears, collapse quickly in a disgruntled heap.”

She further asked her fans and followers to send in their requests for the song they want her to sing in her next video. "By the way, how many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible? Drop your requests in the comments for the next #TuneIntoTwinkle that does not go by the acronym #T**," she wrote.

Twinkle's cousin Karan Kapadia commented to the video, “Melodic.” Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Please stop singing.. just eat them.”

A fan commented sarcastically, “Played it on my Bluetooth speakers and two pigeons collapsed in my balcony #Soulful.” Another suggested her to sing any song of her choice, "Me any …. Will sound the same." One more fan said, “People tell me I am a terrible singer too... But I don't sound so bad *removes headphones*.”

In November last year, Twinkle had shared a funny video of her crooning Lionel Ritchie's Hello every time her nine-year-old daughter Nitara said something as the two travelled in a car.

