US Open: Justin and Hailey Bieber show up for Coco Gauff, the player ‘loved it’

With the US Open Championships going on, many celebs have graced the stands in support of the players. In a match held on Friday, August 1, 2023, Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted as Coco Gauff and Elise Mertens competed against each other at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I was definitely starstruck with Justin Bieber,” shared the Atlanta-born athlete.

The couple was seen twinning with white vests and black leather jackets. Justin completed his look with a pair of glasses, a funky hat and blue jeans. Whereas, Hailey looked paired her outfit with shorts, gold hoop earrings and a necklace with her surname's initial, B.

The duo have been married for six years and seemed to be in good spirits in the duration of the match. They posed for photos with fans and were seen soaring with happiness after tense rallies as they witnessed Coco beat Elise by 3-6 6-3 6-0.

The 19-year-old player was seen starstruck in her interview after the win where she also gave a shoutout to the couple and shared how she has been a huge fan of Justin's songs.

“‘Never Say Never’ was one of my favourite songs when I was a kid. And then ‘Baby, Oh Baby’… I could go through all his songs. And then Hailey coming too — I guess it was a little date night for them which is really cool.”

Later, the winning tennis star, took to Instagram to share a photograph of Justin cheering for her, captioning, “He was pumped. I love it.”

The celebrity couple were seen enjoying the thrilling match in a box alongside Miami Heat star Jiimy Butler, and tennis star, Frances Tiafoe, who played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium earlier in the night.

Coco mentioned how Jimmy Butler had been to many of her matches but it still surprises her that he would do so by taking time off his busy schedule.

“Jimmy Butler has come to a couple of my matches so I wasn’t as surprised that he was there. But I’m still like: ‘This guy is busy. Why is he coming to watch me play?!’ But it’s a really cool experience,” added the tennis star.

The player also mentioned her gratitude for the crowd supporting her, saying, “The energy today definitely helped me. I felt you guys. I played every point my hardest.”

The Bieber's outing is days after the couple appeared at the latest launch of Hailey's skincare brand Rhode Beauty.

They made headlines for their appearance. Hailey was seen dressed in a formal red dress whereas, Justin accompanied her in a set of grey shorts and hoodie and an overturned pink cap.