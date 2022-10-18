Uunchai trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher climb Mt Everest in this warm Sooraj Barjatya film

Several years after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is back with a family entertainer but of a different kind. This time, the Rajshri Productions honcho is not making his cast groove in elaborate dance numbers, but making them climb Mt Everest, the tallest mountain in the world. And his cast doesn't consist of Salman Khan, like his previous outings, but is a lot of veteran stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Sarika. Parineeti Chopra is the youngest among them all who plays a mountaineering trainer who is all set to lead this team of ‘oldies’ to conquer the highest peak where they can “turn into ice” in minutes. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan recalls playing rummy with Dharmendra on way to Sholay shoot

The 2 minute 50 second-long trailer looks like a breath of fresh air as so many veterans come together in one frame, a big feat in itself. The bunch of four friends including Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa are still discussing the idea of sumitting Mt Everest but before they can even come on a conclusion, Danny dies of old age.

And here is this group of three remaining friends who decide to fulfill Danny's wish by immersing his ashes at Mt Everest. Parineeti comes on board to train them for their task and eventually they make it possible with Neena and Sarika too in company. The trailer ends with Kishore Kumar's Yeh Jeevan Hai playing in the background as they finally fulfill their ambition.

Uunchai is the 60th film made under Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 11. It is written by Sunil Gandhi and produced by Sooraj Barjatya, Mahaveer Jain and Natasha Malpani Oswal.

