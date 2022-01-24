Vidyut Jammwal holds Nandita Mahtani's hand, helps her down the stairs after dinner date. Watch

Actor Vidyut Jammwal and his fiancee, fashion designer Nandita Mahtani were spotted on an outing in Mumbai on Sunday. The two were accompanied by wellness coach Deanne Panday as well.

A paparazzo account shared a video of the three of them making an exit from a restaurant. It showed Vidyut dressed in white and blue, while Nandita wore a short white dress. He was seen helping her climb down the stairs while leaving the restaurant. The trio then posed for the photographers.

A fan commented on the video, “So beautiful and cute.” Another reacted, “awww”.

Vidyut and Nandita got engaged in Agra in September last year. The two had taken part in a rock-climbing activity besides visiting the Taj Mahal.

Confirming the engagement, Vidyut had shared two pictures on Instagram and written, “Did it the Commando way 01/09/21.” In the pictures, the two were seen holding hands in front of the Taj Mahal and while rock climbing. Nandita, too, shared the news on her Instagram account and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer, said yes!!1-9-21.”

Vidyut had later opened up about his wedding plans in an interview with The Indian Express. He had said, “Wedding is going to be happening exactly like this. It can’t be just regular. I’m not regular. I don’t want to do anything that’s regular. So I don’t have a date. I don’t know when it is going to happen, but I have an idea. It will be spectacularly different. Yeah, maybe we try skydiving with 100 guests, all in those skydiving gear and they’ll all jump with me. That would be so cool.”

Vidyut was recently seen in the film, Sanak. It also starred Neha Dhupia, Rukmini Maitra and Chandan Roy Sanyal and released on Disney+ Hotstar in October last year.

