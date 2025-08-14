War 2 Twitter review: Fans feel Jr NTR overshadowed Hrithik Roshan in massy film

War 2 Twitter review: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's much anticipated action thriller War 2 has finally found its way to the big screen, and social media is abuzz with first reactions. While fans are loving the action-packed sequences between the leads, some are criticising the storyline, calling it weak, resulting in mixed reviews overall. War 2 Twitter review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji.

War 2 first reactions

The spy film hit theatres on August 14, with many catching the first shows. Post-screening, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts. Several people felt Jr NTR stole the spotlight from Hrithik in many moments. It also stars Kiara Advani.

One wrote, “#War2 2nd half little bit bored climax”, with another sharing, “#War2 is full torture. Only loud music and slo-mo entries,that's it. Weak story, poor VFX & predictable twists. #HrithikRoshan's performance is flat; #JrNTR is fine. #War2 isn't just the worst film in the SpyUni, but it's the worst action film in recent time.”

Another social media user shared, “The film opens with well crafted introductions particularly NTR’s entry, which is executed impressively. The interval twist adds a spark of excitement, and if one overlooks the lack of realistic physics and logic, the chase sequences and fight scenes are engaging. #HrithikRoshan screen presence and aura no one can match plus his range in acting . Man you seriously need to do more movies you are damn good. #JrNTR did a splendid job in Action and emotional scenes . Welcome to Bollywood his chemistry with HR was amazing.”

One comment read, “Hrithik Roshan as Kabir = Pure swag & power… Jr. NTR steals scenes with raw intensity… Kiara Advani surprises in a kickass action role. Breathtaking chases, insane VFX & goosebump BGM.”

“NTR is not second lead he is the main villain and Hrithik is the main hero,” another shared, with one mentioning, “NTR brings some freshness, but it’s barely enough to keep things afloat. Hrithik, once the face of stylish action, looks repetitive and uninspired—same poses, same smirk, zero spark. Action scenes are glossy but empty.”

“"A visual spectacle on a massive scale! The VFX are top-notch, creating jaw-dropping action set pieces. #Hrithik delivers charisma and power in every frame, while the #NTRJr oozes menace with a commanding presence. The finale is explosive,” one social media user felt.

Another wrote, ““#War2 An okayish action entertainer. Not great, not bad either - Strictly MID. Note: #NTR Fans should keep their expectations in check. There are moments where you whistle, but there are moments that will frustrate you but the ending sort of pulls it back and you will walk out of the theatre feeling somewhat satisfied.”

One wrote, “#War2 is a Movie about India First it’s starts with Raghu First and the main plot of the movie is around MR. NTR and he absolutely killed it … nailed it pure domination and Hrithik is Fab as always he is its a Blockbuster for NTR fans and Suoer Hit for General audience.”

Some fans of Jr NTR felt that he was reduced to a side hero, with a post reading, “HRITHIK owns the film as the main lead, while NTR is pushed into a side role as the villain.”

“#JrNTR why did you agree to play a side character against the main lead #HrithikRoshan. Anyways, the film is fire and audience is loving #HrithikvsNTR . Love for #NTR,” shared one.

About War 2

With the film, Hrithik has revisited his role as super spy Kabir. It is a sequel to the 2019 hit War. The first part starred Hrithik along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. War 2, which also stars Ashutosh Rana, is part of YRF's expansive Spy Universe, which includes Salman Khan’s Tiger series, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Alpha.

The YRF film has been released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. On Wednesday, ahead of the release of the film, Hrithik and Jr NTR came forward to appeal their fans to avoid giving out spoilers.

Hrithik said, “War 2 has been made with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion. The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theatres as the constant twists and turns of this dramatic story unfold in front of your eyes. I have a request to make to all of you - media, audience, fans - please protect our spoilers at any cost.”

To this, Jr NTR added, “When someone comes to the theatres to watch War 2, they should feel the same amount of joy, thrill and entertainment as you have felt watching War 2 for the first time. Spoilers are no fun and it hugely impacts the film watching experience. Please give us a lot of love and let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone.. we are counting on you.”