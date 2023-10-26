Watch: Beyonce unboxes her new perfume ‘Cé Noir’ with fans

American singer, songwriter and businesswoman, Beyonce popularly known as “Queen Bey” recently took to social media to share a video of her unboxing her new launch- perfume ‘Cé Noir.’

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a rare video message for her fans where she unboxed her latest creation.

“I’m super excited. This is my Cé Noir unboxing and it’s finally here after years of work,” began the “Single Ladies” singer in the black-and-white-clip.

“I wanted something to be monolithic and I wanted something to have a little bit of intimacy.”

As the 42-year-old singer removed the bottle from its case, she said, "So right here, you can see inside the soul of the perfume.”

The pop star then applied her first perfume spray on her neck, adding, “I actually spray this during the show a few times. Gotta keep it fresh,” referring to her highly grossing and record-breaking “Renaissance” tour.

“And that is Cé Noir. Say no more," concluded the music legend with her signature laugh.

Cé Noir by Beyonce: Notes

According to her website, the fragrance has top notes of clementine, golden honey, heart notes of rose absolute, jasmine sambac, and base notes of namibian myrrh and golden amber.

Cé Noir by Beyonce: Where to buy?

Fans of the singer's creations in the US and Canada who are eager to get their hands on the fragrance can pre-order the 50 mL bottle now online for $160 while the shipping for the same will begin next month.

Those ordering will also get a special gift with their purchase, while supplies last.

Beyonce: Any future creation in line?

Beyonce has released a plethora of perfume lines over the years with Heat in 2010, Pulse in 2011, and Rise in 2014.

However, in the future, the singer has plans to delve into the haircare industry.

In May, she announced that she was in the process of creating a haircare venture in honour of her mom, Tina Knowles, who was the owner of a popular hair salon in Houston in the '90s.

“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” she wrote on Instagram at that time.

“Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done.”

“I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women,” she continued.

“Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Though no updates have been provided by Beyonce on the arrival of this haircare line, all we can do is wait patiently for her magic to commence again.

