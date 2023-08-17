‘We couldn't have saved people', Maui chief doesn't regret this decision

On Wednesday, August 16, Herman Andaya, the chief of Maui's Emergency Management Agency defended his decision of not activating warning sirens on the island as the wildfres swept through. He claims he has no regrets about the same despite claims that the system could have saved hundreds of lives. The chief only sent out alerts via mobile devices, radio and television and the county's opt-in resident alert system.

Therefore, the media called out his qualifications and experience for the crucial post in a press conference held by the Gov. Josh Green.

Herman reasoned that in Hawaii the blaring sirens are reserved for tsunami warnings and that the people are trained to seek higher ground in such conditions. This would have set them in the direction of the mountains, where the wildfire was situated.

“Had we sounded the siren that night, we’re afraid that people would have gotten mauka [toward the mountains] and if that was the case, then they would have gone into the fire,” said Herman.

‘I should also note that there are no sirens mauka, or on the mountainside, where the fire was spreading down. So even if we sounded the siren, we would not have saved those people out there on the mountainside,’ he stated further.

Herman was forced to answer the accusations following a heated moment in the press conference when a reporter cited that several survivors claimed that the lives of their neighbours and loved ones could have been saved if a glaring warning had been issued before they “noticed” the flames barrelling towards their homes.

The journalist also questioned Herman's experience for the post, pointing out to reports that stated that he had no prior experience with management before taking the post in 2017. He also questioned whether Herman would consider handing off the post to someone else.

“The news story talks about how I didn’t have experience before taking a job and that’s not true,” replied Herman.

“Also during a time we went through numerous trainings as well. And so to say that I am not qualified, I think is incorrect,” he added.

However, people are still questioning the emergency chief's decision.

Mayor Richard Bissen and Governor Josh Green defended Herman, with Josh agreeing that he would be expecting a tsunami if he heard the sirens wailing.

