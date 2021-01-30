Aaditi Pohankar: I want people to remember my roles
I am fortunate to have worked with great directors like Imitaz Ali and Prakash Jha sir, and that I got powerful scripts where I played the central characters. Series gave me time to portray my skills as an actor. I am a hungry actor and when I get an impactful script, I want to deliver,” says Aaditi Pohankar, who starred in two hit web shows, She and Aashram, last year.
After debuting in Marathi cinema and dabbling in Tamil films, Pohankar got pan-India success with the two shows. The 26-year-old says, “I couldn’t have asked for anything else as both of my releases worked well. She became a blockbuster and makers noticed me and later Aashram, too, became very big. I had debuted with the Marathi film Lai Bhari (2014), which had many names from Bollywood, so it didn’t feel too different. After a stint in south cinema, I realised that I want to stick to Hindi and tried to pick strong scripts. I want people to remember my roles. People resonated with my characters, Bhumi and Pammi, who rise and take a stand for themselves.”
With success, came popularity and Pohankar is revelling in the fact that she is recognised and not just in Mumbai. “I have been surprised that people in Conoor and Ladakh have recognised me, which has been so pleasant. Rickshawalas call me Pammi, and bahut pyaar se. People from US have texted and sent DMs… Woh connect and nasha hi kuch aur hai. It motivates me to perform better,” she gushes.
The actor has films on her agenda and has a list of directors and actors that she wants to work with. “In 2021, I have a sports film, a romantic movie and next seasons of my web shows as well. But after last year, everyone wants to shoot right now and my dates are clashing badly,” she signs off.
