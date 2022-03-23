Aamir Ali’s worried about his friend who refuses to leave Ukraine

Aamir Ali is praying that the war in Ukraine ends soon. On an Instagram story, the actor posted a few photos of the country’s devastating state and wrote, “#peace #nowar # Ukraine”.

Ali says he’s been keeping a close eye on the situation also because his close friend, Kuldeep Kumar, is still there. “He is an Indian, married to a Ukrainian, and has two children.” The actor goes on to reveal that he had advised Kumar to leave the war-torn nation and even “got into a fight” because Kumar simply ignored Ali’s requests. “Kuldeep says, ‘This is my country and I can’t leave’. He’s been living in Kyiv for 25 years, runs a restaurant and business.”

Kuldeep Kumar and Aamir Ali

However, after Ali realised it wasn’t going to happen, he left his friend alone and now only calls to check on him on a regular basis. “He lives on the outskirts, so he’s safe for the time being. He says that he hears blasts and sirens every day. Moreover, Kuldeep doesn’t remain at home; he goes out every day to aid anyone he can. In fact, he helped many Indians evacuate the city,” shares Ali, adding “Ukrainians are suffering so much. I hope this war ends soon.”

The 44-year-old became friends with Kumar through common friends, and the two have stayed in touch over the years: “We have been friends for 10-15 years, and we get along really well. I have been to his house in Ukraine multiple times in the past, including visits for work. It is such a beautiful country and such warm people. After all that they are going through, I don’t know how they will recover.”

