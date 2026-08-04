Aanchal Khurana says Shivangi Joshi warned her to stay away from her boyfriend; internet thinks it was Kushal Tandon

Television actor Aanchal Khurana has weighed in on the latest controversy surrounding Lock Upp Season 2, where Harshad Chopda gave up his finalist spot to help Shivangi Joshi secure a place in the finale. While many viewers praised Harshad's selfless gesture, Aanchal claimed that Shivangi's behaviour off-camera is very different from what audiences see on screen.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon worked together on TV show, Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka.

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[Also read: Has Shivangi Joshi won Lock Upp even after getting evicted? Internet jokes the dead are never dead in Ektaa Kapoor shows]

'Stay away from my boyfriend'

According to Aanchal, she had a personal experience with Shivangi several years ago that left a lasting impression. Sharing a video on Instagram, the actor recalled an incident from a past television show and alleged that Shivangi had once accused her of getting close to her then-boyfriend.

She said, “Some years back, I was doing a show and on that show her so-called private boyfriend came on the show, and she sent a long text to me asking me and my friend to stay away from her boyfriend and she accused me of hitting on him. However, that guy was not being true to her. I didn’t care about both of them.”

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{{^usCountry}} Aanchal further claimed that she decided to speak up because of the backlash she has been receiving from Shivangi's fans. “However, I have a problem when their fans come after me after I tell the truth. Guys, you don’t even know them personally. I have worked with them,” she added. ‘Shivangi is just acting’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aanchal further claimed that she decided to speak up because of the backlash she has been receiving from Shivangi's fans. “However, I have a problem when their fans come after me after I tell the truth. Guys, you don’t even know them personally. I have worked with them,” she added. ‘Shivangi is just acting’ {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to Shivangi's conduct inside the Lock Upp house, Aanchal alleged that the actor's on-screen image does not reflect her real personality. “She is just acting in front of her fan. This mask didn’t stay in the show during Harshad's time. This is her real personality.”

In contrast, Aanchal had only good things to say about Harshad Chopda, praising him for his nature. “Harshad is genuinely a sweetheart in real life also. He is very naive and innocent in real life,” she said.

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Addressing those who accused her of speaking out only to stay relevant or secure a reality show stint, Aanchal dismissed the criticism. “When I speak the truth, people tell me that I am only doing it to get fame and go in Bigg Boss. But I have been taught to say the truth, and I will say it,” she concluded.

Internet thinks it is Kushal Tandon

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While Aanchal didn't reveal the name of Shivangi's then boyfriend, but internet thinks it is Kushal Tandon. A comment onthe video read, “Omg! Aanchal Khurana completely exposed Shivangi! Apparently Kushal flirted with Aanchal too but Shivangi sent a threatening text warning her to stay away from him!!” Another scial media user didn't agree with the TV actor and wrote, “And what else should a girlfriend do & why is she giving in to his flirting? Why can’t Aanchal threaten Kushal that she’ll expose him to Shivangi???” For the unversed, during an earlier episode of Lock Upp 2, Shreya Kalra claimed Kushal flirted with her and said Shivangi Joshi became emotional after she warned her about it.

What was Lock Upp 2 twist?

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Harshad Chopda's decision to sacrifice his finalist position for Shivangi Joshi has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of Lock Upp Season 2. While many fans hailed the move as selfless, others questioned whether Shivangi deserved the spot, triggering widespread debate on social media. Aanchal's remarks have now added another layer to the controversy surrounding the show's latest twist.