Aashram actor Rajeev Siddhartha: Digital boom has made life better for actors like me

He may have been a part of Bollywood films, but Rajeev Siddhartha’s career soared only after his work got recognition on digital platforms. Having done quite a few projects on the web since 2017, the actor is happy with how things have and are shaping for him.

“On the web, you can be anywhere and access any content anywhere. It is a great time for consumers and great time for artistes as well, and all of us want to express in the best possible way,” he says, admitting digital boom has made life better for actors like him.

He elaborates, “I hope we can use this opportunity to create great work. Of course you are making stuff that is entertaining but you can also change the way people think. It makes life easier for us.”

The 34-year-old has been part of series such as Romil & Jugal, Four More Shots Please!, Bekaaboo, Hundred, Aashram and digital play Adhe Adhure. And he agrees that all this varied body of work has opened new doors for him.

“My whole intent to be an actor was to portray a wide range of characters. So, it was not that I was choosy about mediums. My only aim was that I will work hard and accept whatever the universe gives me, whichever medium possible. I would gracefully accept it. For me the ultimate aim is to do good work,” says Siddhartha.

Further lauding the OTT platforms, especially its contribution in the last year during the pandemic, he adds, “Agar OTT platforms nahi hote toh firr throughout 2020 how would we have watched such good work? The mindset is changing, people are changing. I have seen quality work come to me. Everybody is offering good work and I feel proud and happy. OTT has made that possible.”