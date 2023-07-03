Uorfi Javed objects to Manisha Rani forcibly kissing Abdu Rozik, making him uncomfortable: 'He's not a kid!'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani kissed Abdu Rozik during a task. Abdu who entered the house as a guest, was asked to film short dancing videos with four nominated contestants of his choice. During the task, Manisha planted multiple kisses on Abdu who looked rather comfortable but smiled. Soon after Twitter came in support of Abdu. Also read: Akanksha Puri evicted, Jad Hadid likely to be out next week after punishment

Manisha kisses Abdu

For the task, Abdu was asked to nominate any four housemates. He chose Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani. To record the video with Manisha, Abdu went into the jacuzzi and started dancing and posing, but Manisha started giving him kisses. He even moved his face away as she asked him to kiss her in return and others laughed.

Once the task ended, Abdu walked away from her. He kept saying, “Bigg Boss I am done.” He laughingly told everyone that he wished he chose someone else. On the other hand, Jiya and Avinash Sachdeva were seen discussing the incident and said Abdu look uncomfortable while Manisha forcibly kissed and tried holding his hands.

Twitter reacts to Manisha's kiss

Reacting to the incident, fans are not happy about Manisha's moves. One Twitter user wrote, “If a guy did what #ManishaRani did to Abdu, pulling him and kissing, picking him up, forcing him to kiss her. I would call that guy #JadHadid!” “#ManishaRani is cheap, vulgur & disgusting, how cheaply she forcefully try to kiss #Abdu. After being nominated, now she is going to do fake jhagde with Jiya & babika & fake crying for getting footage and sympathy,” added another one.

Uorfi Javed on Manisha and Abdu

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “This was so comfortable to watch. Why was she forcibly kissing him? He's not a kid. Boundaries people.”

Nominations for the week

On Sunday, Akanksha Puri was evicted from the show after Abhishek and Jiya were saved from nominations. This week, everyone in the house, except Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek has been nominated to exit the show. Adding to this is Jad who made it directly to the nominations as a punishment for his recent behaviours in the house.

