Sukhmanee Lamba: I was not on a break, my sister had met with an accident

Actor Sukhmanee Lamba got rave reviews for her portrayal in the recent web show Jubilee. But, it was after six long years since Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) that the actor was seen doing a project. Lamba clarifies she was not exactly on a break from work but the gap was due to a family emergency.

“My family faced a major tragedy. It’s been six years now my sister had met with an accident. The gap was primarily because of Covid-19 as I signed a project in 2019. Even from 2017 to 2019, I would say there was a break, but I still had my show at Kingdom of Dreams,” she tells us.

But now that she is back and featured in a critically acclaimed show, Lamba is happy and content. Elaborating on the experience of being a part of Jubilee, Lamba shares, “It was a wonderful experience because there was so much detail to the eye. Everything was researched very well. We met during lockdown and were supposed to start rehearsing. We had to start shooting in April 2020. I came in touch with this production house for the role in July, 2019, which was around four years ago. I gave the audition and just when we were about to start shooting, we ran into lockdown. A few months later, they got in touch with me and said that we’re back on track.”

Due to the uncertainty that loomed large during the pandemic induced lockdowns, Lama admits she had scary thoughts about being replaced in the show.

“Because of that gap during the lockdown, there were all kinds of thoughts going on in my head. What if they shut down the project? Or replaced me? But, Vikram (Motwane; director) sir had seen the whole show a certain way. He was very focused and mathematical, and everybody else in the team is fantastic. We put our heart and soul into this project. We were trying to explore the era of independence, which nobody’s really touched upon till now. We were trying to be as authentic towards it. They started writing the show in 2016, so it has been a very long journey,” she elaborates.

