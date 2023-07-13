Vaibhav Raj: All youngsters dream of doing projects with big names

Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta feels working with a big banner is no guarantee to success, but it surely can change the game for an actor.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta

“Once in the industry, all youngsters dream of doing projects with big names as it does bring them to the central point of their careers. Though there is no surety of success, the association works in one’s favour in the long run. Industry functions in a set pattern and the best thing one can do is to keep himself relevant and continue being visible. There are many after you who can swiftly fit in your space,” says the actor on his recent visit to Lucknow.

On his career growth, post playing Annu Misra in Gullak, he adds, “Whatever little work I have done till date has given me the required traction and visibility as an outsider who is trying to reach somewhere. Bahut struggle dekha hai and abhi bhi chal hi raha hai ek tarah se. After the success of Gullak things changed for good. Nowhere in our wildest dreams we (team) thought that it would be among very few shows that will garner much higher numbers than its predecessors.”

Gupta will be back on OTT soon with another season of his hit series along with a new outing slated around the year end. “In my new series, I get to play a character that is simply in contrast to my previous roles. It has multiple layers and shades for which I had worked hard not only on my physical appearance but also my mind. I am still on a strict diet to maintain the rhythm of the character. It’s being made under Yash Raj banner and is titled Mandala Murders where I play the lead opposite Vaani Kapoor. The film has been extensively shot in my home state (Uttar Pradesh), so it was more fun for me,” concludes the Mai and 36 Gunn actor.

