Sumeet Vyas: Writing is the toughest part

Actor-writer Sumeet Vyas ventured into direction with the recent web series Tankesh Diaries. Having donned multiple hats, Vyas admits writing is undoubtedly the most difficult job to crack since “that is the base for whatever you are going to do”.

Sumeet Vyas on his directorial debut and working across fields

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the moment, he is writing the fourth season of his popular show, Tripling. Comparing the three fields, he says that “writing would be the toughest part, because that is the base for whatever you are going to do”. “From writing the core idea of the story to thinking to dialogue, that is going to be your route. There is so much content out there, so you have to find a story that is that is relevant in today’s time, and that becomes the harder part,” the actor explains.

This, however, is not to say that he didn’t enjoy direction. “I was supposed to act in it and with conversation, the idea of me directing it came up and everybody jumped on it, including me. I couldn’t have had a more comfortable producer and staff to do my directorial debut. I’ve been doing and working on this medium for 20 years now, so now’s a good time to be there,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After working in different mediums, including the OTT space and films, has his approach towards acting changed?

“I don’t think it is any different. As an actor, you’re performing your character. So technically, it is the same. The kind of stories that are consumed on the big screen are slightly different, than in the OTT space, because the canvas is smaller than that. But I guess now, that is also changing. OTT also has a huge canvas, with web series like Jubilee and The Family Man. Those lines are getting blurred. And for actors, it’s not any different. We put an equal amount of energy and effort into doing our job and hope that it turns out well.”

Vyas was recently seen in the film Afwaah, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Talking about him as a co-star, the 39-year-old says, “I’ve always been a fan of his work. We used to have great conversations. All the time we spent, we were talking about our craft and art in general. He is still as excited about what he’s doing and that’s the reason why he’s doing so well in life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}