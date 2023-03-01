Aditi Rao Hydari admits being told South directors make better use of her, Naseeruddin Shah adds 'they are intelligent'

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari recently said she's heard comments about her talent being utilised better by South Indian filmmakers, in comparison to their Hindi counterparts. While Aditi has been appearing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films, her Hindi outings are comparatively fewer than others. While Aditi said she doesn’t worry about not getting more offers from Hindi filmmakers, her co-star Naseeruddin Shah feels the scenario will change soon. Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari turned down Taj-Divided By Blood role

Aditi made her debut with the Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006 and went on to appear in Hindi films like Delhi 6, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Rockstar, London Paris New York, Murder 3 and Padmaavat among others. She grabbed attention when she collaborated with Mani Ratnam for his film, Kaatru Veliyidai, followed by Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

During a recent interview, Aditi was asked if she feels Hindi filmmakers have not been able to make the most of her potential as those in the South. She told Indian Express, “I have heard this too much, a lot!” Amid this, Naseeruddin Shah who is co-starring Aditi in Taj-Divided By Blood, added, “May be because the Tamil and Malayalam makers are more intelligent… Someone like Aditi has no reason to worry, sooner or later they will come to their senses here.”

However, Aditi said that Hindi filmmakers not offering roles as exciting as other industries, doesn’t bother her. She reasoned, “I’ve watched a lot of people, who have done some really incredible work across industries. And even when I started, as a little girl, my dream was to be a Mani Ratnam heroine. I knew that I have to speak Tamil, because that is his language, you know, and he would be happiest making a Tamil film. I come from a family where my mother, grandmother, they’re all great storytellers and I realised that language, caste, religion, nothing comes in the way of a story. A story is about feelings and how it makes you feel a certain way. They can do that in any language.”

Aditi will be next seen in Taj-Divided By Blood, releasing on March 3, on Zee5. In the 10-part family drama series, she plays the role of Anarkali, while Naseeruddin appears as Mughal emperor Akbar.

