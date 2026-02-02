Aditya Rawal is confident playing twisted roles won't typecast him: 'People get these much later in career' | Interview

From Faraaz to Bambai Meri Jaan and now Daldal, Aditya has made complex, twisted, negative characters his own. Talking about the supposed trend, he says, “One feels they don’t want to be typecast. But for a young actor who is just starting out, it’s important to realise, if you are getting such roles, it is because you have shown your skill, the fact that you have been able to play roles that are challenging.” Ask him if he gets offended by being offered such twisted roles so frequently, and Aditya laughs. “I certainly don’t get offended when anybody offers me anything.”

Actor Aditya Rawal is less than half a dozen acting projects old, across film and streaming. And yet, in this time, he has played a killer, a terrorist, and a gangster, all with panache. In his latest outing - Amazon Prime Video ’s Daldal - the young actor plays a ‘reluctant’ serial killer. Talking to Hindustan Times about his choice of ‘dark’ roles, Aditya opens up on typecasting, privilege, and more.

‘It is a privilege to play such parts’ In Faraaz, Aditya played an Islamic militant. In Bambai Meri Jaan, he was a trigger-happy gangster, while in Daldal, he essays a killer with a moral conscience. The actor says it is a privilege to play roles like these that are not just layered but also complex. “It is a privilege to be able to play such parts that people get much later in their careers.”

And he adds that he plans to diversify as he gains experience as an actor. “As you gain more experience, you gain more power to be able to choose parts you play, I will continue to diversify. I don’t see it so much as black or white or dark or light. I would argue that the character I play in this show is perhaps one of the few you will feel bad for.”

Daldal also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Samara Tijori in the lead roles. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.