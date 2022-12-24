Aditya Rawal on father Paresh Rawal launching him in films: 'I never expected that'

Aditya Rawal is ending the year with a new series. The actor plays the lead in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series, Aar Ya Paar, as a tribal man who has to fight for the survival of his people. The show, directed by Sidharth Sengupta, also stars Patralekhaa, Sumeet Vyas and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. (Also read: Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal says star kids have struggles but life is easier: 'Advantages far outweigh the issues')

While Aditya has already made his digital debut with the Zee5 film Bamfaad in 2020 with actor Shalini Pandey, he will now make his web series debut with Aar Ya Paar. The series will premiere on December 30. The actor, who is the son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, is aware that having famous parents has made life a bit easier for him in the film industry.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Aditya shared that he would like to make his own way in the industry, rather than rely on his parents' connections. He said, “There was no question of my parents launching me. I never expected that. That’s not how we function as a family, nor would I want it because I would feel as if I’ve not earned it. It was always about going out there, auditioning, and hopefully, getting parts I can sink my teeth into.”

He added that being a child of actors he does have a leg up, but if the audience doesn't respond to his acting, the advantage is gone. Aditya stated, “I absolutely agree that it is easier for [star] kids. If there are filmmakers I want to meet, I might get the opportunity to meet them. If as a writer, I want a production house to read my script, chances are they will read it. But after a point, that levels out. You might bag one film or one show, but if they don’t like [your work], you won’t get another chance.”

Next year, Aditya will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz alongside Zahan Kapoor, actor Shashi Kapoor's grandson, and Juhi Babbar. Produced by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and T-Seies, the film is based on the real-life attack on the Holey Artisan café in Dhaka, Bangladesh in 2016. It already had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON