After Sohail Khan, his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh to enter Alliance: ‘Perfect opportunity to surprise even myself’ | Exclusive

The drama on Alliance is set to intensify. Just days after actor Sohail Khan entered Kunal Kemmu's reality show as a wildcard contestant, his ex-wife, entrepreneur and reality star Seema Sajdeh, is now all set to join the game, setting the stage for an interesting reunion on screen.

Seema Sajdeh to enter Alliance

Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh to join Alliance.

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Talking about entering the show, Seema said, "I believe the best experiences are the ones that push you beyond your comfort zone, and Alliance felt exactly like that. This isn't just a game of tasks or survival; it's a game of people, instincts, and relationships, and I think that's what makes it so exciting."

Seema added, "I've always been someone who's up for a challenge, so this felt like the perfect opportunity to surprise even myself. I'm looking forward to walking into the headquarters, meeting people from completely different backgrounds, building new alliances, and seeing where the journey takes me. I know there'll be twists, tough decisions, and moments that test you, but I'm ready to embrace it all, trust my instincts, and play the game my way."

About Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan

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{{^usCountry}} Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan married in 1998 after a widely discussed love story. The two eloped and got married on the same day Sohail's debut film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya was released. They have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan married in 1998 after a widely discussed love story. The two eloped and got married on the same day Sohail's debut film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya was released. They have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. {{/usCountry}}

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After more than two decades of marriage, Seema and Sohail filed for divorce in 2022. Despite ending their marriage, they have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent their children. Both have repeatedly said there is no bad blood between them and that they will always remain a family because of their sons. In the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Seema revealed that she is now dating Vikram Ahuja, a businessman and the son of multimillionaire Devendra Ahuja. Interestingly, Seema and Vikram were engaged in the early 1990s. However, they broke up, and Seema went on to marry Sohail.

About Alliance

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Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a reality game show where loyalties shift overnight, and equations can change without warning. Last week, the show saw two exits. While Vanshaj Singh was eliminated by the alliances, Ravi Kishan took a voluntary exit to return to his duties as a parliamentarian. Replacing them, actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan, influencer Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie joined the game. The show has become the talk of the internet since its release and has been giving a tough competition to Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The show is available to stream on Prime Video from Saturday to Thursday at 12 pm.