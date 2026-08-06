Akanksha Chamola bashed for doubling down on ‘sexuality is a phase’ remark after Lock Upp: ‘She needs sex education’

The new season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on Netflix came to an end on Wednesday evening with Shreya Kalra lifting the winning trophy. Akanksha Chamola, who was eliminated from the show before she could reach the finale, was bombarded about everything from her separation from Gaurav Khanna to her sexuality once she exited the show. She also invited fresh trolling when she doubled down on a previous remark, calling sexuality a phase.

Tejasswi Prakash tries to school Akanksha Chamola on sexuality

Akanksha Chamola said she was bisexual before marriage but is asexual now amid separation.

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After her elimination, Akanksha spoke to Tejasswi about her time on the show. Even as the Dubai Bling star tried to school Akanksha on sexuality, she doubled down on calling sexuality a phase. “Yeah, it is. There are certain things emotionally, physically, mentally that get you to that point where you are like, you know what, I just don’t want to have this thing with anyone,” she said, adding, “But that doesn’t mean you are not seeking an emotional connection with a person. And now I know I am physically incapable of a relation in that sense. And that’s why I say…”

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Internet reminds Akanksha Chamola of LGBTQ’s struggle

{{^usCountry}} As clips of her statement began circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms, many expressed frustration about her statement. “no mam SEXUALITY IS NOT A PHASE. and she should think before saying it on national tv, a whole community is fightigng for the same, as it's already a taboo that this will pass out, it's all in the mind, and it can be changed. she should be refrained from talking about this,” wrote one person. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As clips of her statement began circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms, many expressed frustration about her statement. “no mam SEXUALITY IS NOT A PHASE. and she should think before saying it on national tv, a whole community is fightigng for the same, as it's already a taboo that this will pass out, it's all in the mind, and it can be changed. she should be refrained from talking about this,” wrote one person. {{/usCountry}}

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“Sorry miss chamola! Sexuality is not a ‘phase’! It is orientation and there is a community that is struggling for rights, for their identity! This is not a fashion statement! You are not only a hypocrite, you are so arrogant as well,” commented one frustrated X user, while another wrote, “For years, people from the LGBTQ+ community are trying to prove that “Sexuality is not a choice”, only for this dumb “outspoken” woman to say all this!! Akanksha Chamola totally needs both media training and sex education, what a let down girl!!”

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There were others who weren’t as polite while pointing out the flaw in Akanksha’s statements, making comments like, “She seems mentally disturbed. How can there be so many phases in her sexuality?” and “Sexuality is not the same thing as your mental state and feelings. Akanksha Chamola you dumbf**k idiot. The LGBTQ+ community has been fighting for ages to make people understand that their sexuality is not something you can change.”

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One X user reasoned, “Unpopular opinion but a person can be bisexual AND asexual.. they mean different things in the spectrum. And sexuality is not a phase but it is fluid. Chamola just needs to articulate better.”

Akanksha Chamola’s secrets on the show

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Akanksha revealed that she was separating from Gaurav when she entered the show, something that only their families knew. Shreya Kalra outed her bisexuality, which was also one of her secrets, after an argument. Akanksha cried and claimed that she was ‘bisexual before marriage’ to Gaurav, a statement that confused many. Later on in the show, she called sexuality a phase and claimed to be asexual as she went through the separation.