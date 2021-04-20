Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on shoots getting stalled: My big fear is that my projects might get scrapped
Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor says the ongoing wave of Covid-19 crisis is very bad, and that is making her anxious about her pending work.
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her acting debut with the web film Guilty last year.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor had a couple of shoots lined up when the resurgence of the Covid-19 crisis in India send everything for a toss. At the moment, the actor says she is haunted by her biggest fear that her projects might e shelved.

“I am being very weirdly selfish. But my brain always goes to the most negative place, which is a terrible thing about me, but I just feel like things will get scrapped, so that is my big fear right now,” she admits..

Kapoor admits being in denial about the current situation. “I am just too scared. The second wave is very bad, and everyone has been telling me to ‘brace yourself to be home for at least a month’. I’m just hoping against hope that this is the last time we have to do this.”

Last year, when the lockdown was imposed, she made peace with it as it happened just after her debut film, Guilty, released on an OTT platform, and she had nothing else on the horizon. “So, I was very relaxed sitting at home,” she adds.

Cut to the present, she was about to start shooting her third web film, in which she co-stars actor Rajkummar Rao.

“First, it was supposed to start on March 24, and then it got pushed to the first week of April, and then it got pushed to mid April, and now, it was going to happen on April 25, and I know that it is definitely not happening,” she reveals.

When suggested that she can use this spare time to prepare for the project, the actor says, “Vasan Bala, who is the director of the project, doesn’t like too much prep. Some time back, we started prep and rehearsal, and Vasan was like, ‘Yeh bahut zyada prep ho raha hai’. So, that is one of his instruction.”

The actor, who will start working on the role two days before the shoot begins, quips, “But the two-three days isn’t coming only.”

The 27-year-old feels that the ongoing crisis has “literally” made everything go haywire. “I had a couple of more shoots, which were all scheduled for April, and now everything has been pushed. It is a bummer,” Kapoor says with disappointment, adding that while she understands that people are fighting bigger problems, these work woes make her “upset”.

