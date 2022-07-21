Akshay Kumar addresses ‘Canadian Kumar’ tag, working with much younger actresses: 'Do I look 55?'

Karan Johar welcomed actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar in the new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. During the show, when Akshay was asked if he gets trolled, he talked about being trolled for his Canada passport. Akshay was heavily trolled back in 2019 after he applied for Canada's citizenship and didn't cast a vote during the Lok Sabha polls. Also Read: Akshay Kumar dances to Pushpa's Oo Antava with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Koffee with Karan 7. Watch

When Karan asked Akshay if he gets trolled, the actor replied that he doesn't go online much. He added, “At the most, they write about Canada. Which I don't care.” Karan then pointed out, “The trolls call you Canada Kumar.” Akshay then replied, “Yeah Canada Kumar. Okay call me that” Karan then questioned Akshay if he gets trolled for doing films with younger actresses, Akshay replied, “They are jealous." He added, “Why shouldn't I? I can work with them. Lagta hun kya 55 ka (Do I look 55)?"

Akshay will be seen next in Raksha Bandhan, written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. The movie is all set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. Apart from Akshay, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth.

Apart from Raksha Bandha, he will also be seen in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2. The film will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. Akshay also has Selfiee in the pipeline, also starring Emraan Hashmi. The drama-comedy, being directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence.

