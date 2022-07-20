Akshay Kumar dances to Pushpa's Oo Antava with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Koffee with Karan 7. Watch

Actors Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set to be the next guests on filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7. Ahead of the new episode, a video of Akshay and Samantha dancing to the song Oo Antava from Pushpa the Rise, surfaced on social media. The film starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha featured in a special number. (Also read: Koffee With Karan episode 3 trailer: Akshay Kumar spins Samantha)

The video begins with Samantha grooving with Akshay as he perfectly matched steps with her. before they took over the couch. Samantha made a splash at the show in a bright red cutout top, paired with pink pants. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue suit.

Karan Johar's company Dharmatic shared the video on Instagram. Earlier, Karan unveiled the new trailer of the upcoming episode starring Akshay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. “Heart of gold and a dash of sexy & bold - my two new guests on the Koffee couch are bringing the heat this Thursday in an all new episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 only on Disney+ Hotstar.”

In the trailer, Karan mentioned Samantha and Akshay as the leading, most successful actors in India. Samantha said that she doesn’t mind being carried in by Akshay. On the episode, Akshay and Samantha also tried a series of dance forms, including the Sooryavanshi actor’s favourite: spinning a woman around like she's a doll. Karan also questioned Samantha about her divorce. She was married to actor Chaitanya Akkineni. They parted ways last year.

Koffee With Karan 7 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh appeared in the first episode of the show. The last ones to grace the couch were Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff and Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday are also going to be a part of this year’s show. The new episode of the show will release on Thursday.

