Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre's investigative thriller Raakh brings back buried truths, to release on this date

Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre's investigative thriller Raakh has got a release date. The show will be out on Prime Video on June 12. Aamir Bashir also has a key role in Raakh, which is directed and executive-produced by Prosit Roy.

About Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre's Raakh

Ali Fazal's still from his upcoming show, Raakh.

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On Friday, Prime Video took to X to unveil the release date of the series by sharing a new poster. The poster featured Ali Fazal in a police uniform, standing over a dead body with a disturbed and confused expression on his face. Alongside the poster, the platform wrote, “Buried truths always find their way back. New series, June 12.”

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{{^usCountry}} Fans expressed excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, “This poster is definitely hiding a few secrets.” Another commented, “Guddu bhaiya is back but this time on the opposite side of the scene.” Another wrote, “Finally, some good content is coming.” Another comment read, “Wow what a cast.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans expressed excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, “This poster is definitely hiding a few secrets.” Another commented, “Guddu bhaiya is back but this time on the opposite side of the scene.” Another wrote, “Finally, some good content is coming.” Another comment read, “Wow what a cast.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The official synopsis of the show reads, “Raakh is an investigative drama that unfolds as a visceral study of the criminal mind and the darkness that lingers beneath the surface of everyday life. When two teenagers vanish without a trace, a close-knit family is shattered, and an entire city is left on edge. A relentless investigating officer launches a nationwide manhunt to uncover the truth -- but the deeper he goes, the more the case pulls him into a world of violence and human depravity.” What director Prosit Roy has to say about Raakh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official synopsis of the show reads, “Raakh is an investigative drama that unfolds as a visceral study of the criminal mind and the darkness that lingers beneath the surface of everyday life. When two teenagers vanish without a trace, a close-knit family is shattered, and an entire city is left on edge. A relentless investigating officer launches a nationwide manhunt to uncover the truth -- but the deeper he goes, the more the case pulls him into a world of violence and human depravity.” What director Prosit Roy has to say about Raakh {{/usCountry}}

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On what fans can expect from the show, filmmaker Prosit Roy said in a press note, “Raakh has been one of the most creatively fulfilling and emotionally intense projects I have worked on, because at its heart, it goes far beyond being a crime thriller.”

He added, "What excited me most about Raakh was the opportunity to merge the thrill of a gripping manhunt with an unflinching exploration of trauma and the darker impulses of human nature. Anusha and Sandeep have created a world that is meticulously researched, intricately layered, and rich with moral ambiguity. Ali brings a quiet ferocity that anchors the entire narrative, while Sonali and Aamir inhabit their characters with an intensity that makes every moment feel real."

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With dialogues written by Ayush Trivedi, Raakh is produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain, and Shyam Rathi under the banner of Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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