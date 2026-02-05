Mirzapur the Movie release date: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal to bring OTT's biggest gang war to big screen on this date

On Thursday, Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment shared a poster of the film, revealing the release date as September 4. The poster shows a cavalcade of SUVs traversing a serpentine road, with the film’s title and release date featured prominently. “Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie releasing at your nearest theatres on 4th September,” the accompanying caption read.

One of the earliest successes of Indian streaming - Mirzapur - will conclude its run on the big screen. Mirzapur the Movie, which takes the story forward after season 3, arrives in theatres on September 4 this year, the makers announced on Thursday morning.

All about Mirzapur Mirzapur the Movie brings back fan favourite characters of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal), while also resurrecting Divyenndu’s Munna Tripathi from the dead. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas. Vikrant Massey, who played Babloo Pandit in season 1, is not returning, and has reportedly been replaced by Jitendra Kumar.

The film wrapped its shoot recently and is currently in post-production. Mirzapur, a story of gang rivalry, vengeance, and power, is set in UP’s eponymous town, and has been one of India’s most popular OTT franchises.

The film is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment presents, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and written by Puneet Krishna.