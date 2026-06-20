Alia Bhatt gets roasted by Samay Raina over Cannes 2026 appearance on India's Got Latent S2: ‘Yahan cameras aap pe hai’

Comedian Samay Raina has officially returned with a brand-new season of India's Got Latent, and the opening episode is already creating buzz online. The Season 2 premiere, which dropped on June 20, featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as special guests as they joined the show to promote their upcoming action thriller, Alpha.

Alia Bhatt's Cannes moment becomes a joke on India's Got Latent season 2.(Netflix/Youtube)

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Known for his quick wit and no-holds-barred humour, Samay delivered several memorable one-liners throughout the episode. One moment that particularly stood out was his playful dig at Alia Bhatt, seemingly referencing the actor's recent Cannes 2026 controversy, leaving the audience and fellow guests in splits.

Samay pokes fun at Alia and Sharvari

During one of the opening segments, Samay welcomed Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in his trademark style and immediately put the spotlight on the former. Listing out her achievements, he spoke about her popularity, her appearances on some of the biggest red carpets in the world and her National Award win before asking why she had decided to come on the show in the first place. He then quipped, "Kahan Cannes, kahan Latent. But, yahan cameras aap pe hai (Cannes is one thing, Lattent is another; the focus here is entirely on commerce)," leaving everyone on stage in splits.

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{{^usCountry}} The remark appeared to be a playful dig at the Cannes controversy that surrounded Alia earlier this year. The actor had grabbed headlines after several social media users claimed that international photographers and media personnel at the festival did not recognise her and that cameras moved away when she arrived on the red carpet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remark appeared to be a playful dig at the Cannes controversy that surrounded Alia earlier this year. The actor had grabbed headlines after several social media users claimed that international photographers and media personnel at the festival did not recognise her and that cameras moved away when she arrived on the red carpet. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alia was quick to respond in her usual witty style and said, “I think we can all genuinely say this with absolute clarity and be so so grateful for all the laughs that we have had thanks to… Kapil Sharma.” Samay immediately shot back with another joke, referring to their SCREEN Awards 2026 hosting stint, and asked, “Yahan aap funny ho gayi, Zakir bhai ke time pe kya hua tha? (You're being funny here—what happened back when Zakir Bhai was around?)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia was quick to respond in her usual witty style and said, “I think we can all genuinely say this with absolute clarity and be so so grateful for all the laughs that we have had thanks to… Kapil Sharma.” Samay immediately shot back with another joke, referring to their SCREEN Awards 2026 hosting stint, and asked, “Yahan aap funny ho gayi, Zakir bhai ke time pe kya hua tha? (You're being funny here—what happened back when Zakir Bhai was around?)” {{/usCountry}}

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He later introduced Sharvari as "Alia's plus one", adding another light-hearted moment to the conversation. The playful exchange set the tone for the episode, with both Alia and Sharvari taking the jokes in stride and embracing Samay's unpredictable style of comedy.

Streaming on both YouTube and Netflix

India's Got Latent Season 2 is being released simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, with both platforms streaming episodes in the exact same format and duration.

Samay Raina has also confirmed that the show's original essence will remain untouched. According to him, the series will continue to be "no filter", with its signature edgy humour and strong language staying intact across both platforms without any edits or toned-down versions. The main difference lies in the viewing experience. While Netflix offers an ad-free experience, YouTube continues to provide the interactive element of its comment section, allowing viewers to engage with the show in real time.

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With this unique dual-platform strategy, Raina is aiming to strike a balance between retaining the show's loyal YouTube fanbase and introducing it to a wider global audience through Netflix. New episodes will be released every two weeks, ensuring a steady rollout for viewers across both platforms.

About Alpha

Alpha is an upcoming action thriller set in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe and marks a major first for the franchise as its maiden female-led film. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, expanding the universe that has previously been dominated by blockbuster titles such as War, Pathaan and the Tiger franchise.

The film revolves around Sita, played by Alia Bhatt, who has been trained as an assassin since childhood. She is portrayed as a fearless and independent operative who refuses to be a victim. Sharvari plays another agent who eventually joins forces with Sita to take on a dangerous enemy. The story centres on their evolving partnership and the high-stakes mission that brings them together.

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Alpha also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, while Bobby Deol essays the antagonist Fateh. Adding to the excitement for fans, Hrithik Roshan is set to make a special appearance as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, further linking the film to the larger YRF Spy Universe. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on July 3, 2026

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