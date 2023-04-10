Access Granted: Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas unlock the doors to Citadel

Elite spies, actors Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, were in Mumbai to kick-start a new spyverse — Citadel — from Amazon Studios and Russo Brothers’ AGBO. The spy franchise will traverse cities, countries and continents and premiere on April 28 on Prime Video. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and in international languages in over 240 countries and territories.

Gaurav Gandhi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sushant Sreeram and Richard Madden

Dressed in her glamorous best, Jonas left everyone stunned as she walked the blue carpet during the Asia-Pacific premiere. On his maiden trip to Mumbai, Golden Globe-awardee Madden was welcomed with cheer, hoots and lots of love by his fans.

James Farrell, VP International, Amazon Studios with Varun Dhawan, Sita R. Menon, DK & Raj

Also present at the premiere was the team of the Indian instalment of the Citadel universe, including actor Varun Dhawan, writers and showrunners Raj and DK and co-writer Sita R Menon. Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Prime Video and Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India, attended the event along with other members from the entertainment fraternity.

The highly anticipated global spy-series received an overwhelming amount of praise and applause for its incredible action, gripping storyline and outstanding performances.