Aneet Padda and Charu Shankar sing about Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s perfectly styled hair at Hunkkaar premiere. Watch

While Hunkkaar: The Roar deals with a serious and disturbing subject, its cast found a lighter moment away from the intense world of the JioHotstar series. At the Mumbai premiere, actors Aneet Padda and Charu Shankar shared a playful behind-the-scenes moment as they broke into an impromptu song about their co-star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s perfectly styled hair.

The video

Aneet Padda, Charu Shankar’s fun tribute to Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s hair.

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Charu shared the video on social media on Friday night with the caption, “A musical ode to @mohdzeeshanayyub 's perfectly set hair by @aneetpadda_ and me,” showing her and Aneet singing together while Zeeshan watches them with an amused expression.

The unexpected performance quickly caught fans' attention, who found the interaction adorable. Comments on the post included "Aneeetu cutie pie 😍", "Adorable 😭💗" and “SO CUTEEE.”

The series premiere took place earlier this week, with the cast and crew in attendance. Even Ranveer Singh and his family made an appearance to support the show.

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What is Hunkkaar: The Roar about?

{{^usCountry}} Hunkkaar: The Roar premiered on JioHotstar on September 25. The six-part series follows Meenu Rawat (Aneet Padda), a 17-year-old student who accuses Sunil Chakosi, known to his followers as Baapji, of sexual assault. Her allegation sets off a legal battle that puts Meenu and her family under intense pressure. The story also looks at what happens outside the courtroom as the case draws public attention and puts the family in the middle of a media storm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hunkkaar: The Roar premiered on JioHotstar on September 25. The six-part series follows Meenu Rawat (Aneet Padda), a 17-year-old student who accuses Sunil Chakosi, known to his followers as Baapji, of sexual assault. Her allegation sets off a legal battle that puts Meenu and her family under intense pressure. The story also looks at what happens outside the courtroom as the case draws public attention and puts the family in the middle of a media storm. {{/usCountry}}

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Charu Shankar and Rajesh Sharma play Meenu's parents. Directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan D Kapadia, the series features a large ensemble cast. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays ACP Jasleen Singh Soin, the police officer investigating the case despite the pressure surrounding it.

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Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays Bhalerao, the lawyer representing Meenu, while Ram Kapoor plays the lawyer defending Baapji. Raghubir Yadav plays Baapji, the godman at the centre of the allegations. Arjun Mathur plays a television journalist who finds himself questioning how far the media should go while covering a case like this.

The series has been produced by Applause Entertainment and Birla Studios, in association with Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Purple Pebble Pictures and Mangata Films.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times review read, “Streaming was meant to liberate Indian storytelling. At least, that was the Utopian idea a decade ago when it all began. But over the years, this ‘new’ medium has also fallen prey to tropes, formulas, and algorithms. Of late, it has also fallen prey to self-censorship, with makers and platforms not daring to attempt subjects that can cause ‘trouble’. All that taken into account, it’s a miracle Hunkkaar even got made, and no suit in a cabin vetoed it during its journey. That it got made so well after all that makes it a gift for the viewers.”