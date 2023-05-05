Anil Kapoor announces release date for The Night Manager season 2: ‘Most awaited showdown of the year is almost here'

The release date for the second season of crime-thriller The Night Manager is out. Headlined by Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, The Night Manager 2 will premiere on June 30 on Disney+ Hotstar. (Also read: Turkish actor Burak Deniz meets Anil Kapoor in Mumbai, decks up in ethnic look)

The Night Manager 2 is set for a digital release on June 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the announcement clip, Anil wrote on Twitter, "The most awaited showdown of the year is almost here! Shaan vs Shelly, who'll break first? Hotstar Specials The Night Manager Part 2, streaming on 30th June only on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Night Manager is a Hindi adaptation of the British show The Night Manager, which in turn was a screen adaptation of the novel by John le Carre. The upcoming Hindi web series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditya plays the lead role of former intelligence guy Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show.

Talking about the second season, Aditya Roy said in a press statement, "The success of the first part has been truly humbling, and we are excited for audiences to see what lies ahead in the journey of Shelly and Shaan. The twists, the thrill and the tension - will all conclude. The wait for The Night Manager: Part 2 is finally over and we're looking forward to all the reactions".

Anil added, "I am overwhelmed with the love and support that our fans have shown for The Night Manager. Their enthusiasm has pushed us to work harder. I can't wait for everyone to witness the twists and turns that lie ahead. Shelly will be seen at his best."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Creator and director of the movie Sandeep Modi also narrated his thoughts on the sequel as he promises more fun to the viewers. He said, “It's overwhelming to see the response for the first part and I am grateful for the love received by everyone. The Night Manager: Part 2 is twice the action and thrill. The strong alliance between Shaan and Shelly will shake the crux of everything and spin a new web of conspiracies and deception. There is a lot more to see in the coming part and the audience will enjoy each bit of the series.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON