Tom Hiddleston video calls Aditya Roy Kapur after watching The Night Manager, Katrina Kaif goes 'wow'

Aditya Roy Kapur is over the moon after Tom Hiddleston called him up to praise The Night Manager. The hit Disney+ Hotstar show star Aditya in the lead and is an official adaptation of the English series, which starred Tom in the lead. (Also read: The Night Manager review: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur star in a thrilling drama that leaves you hanging) Tom Hiddleston has watched Hindi The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

Aditya took to Instagram to share his reaction after Tom called him up on FaceTime. “The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday! He had some kind words to say. Bas aur kya chahiye (What else do you need),” he wrote. The post showed a closeup of Tom's face as Aditya took a screenshot of their chat. Tom was also seen with a couple others on the call.

Fans of Aditya reacted to his post. Even Katrina Kaif wrote, “Wow.” A fan wrote, “Two hotties on a call together! Aur kya chahiye hahaha.” Another commented, “Ask him about Loki season 2.”

The Night Manager also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles. The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel The Night Manager, produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.

Talking about the project, Aditya has earlier said, "When there's revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what's on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It's been a great experience working with some of the finest talent of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney Hotstar."

In the upcoming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino.

