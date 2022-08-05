Anjali Barot: I am all game to re-work with Hansal sir

Actor Anjali Barot believes in staying anchored when everything around is changing fast.

“If it wouldn’t have been for OTT and YouTube, my work wouldn’t have reached right people. Joh bhi thoda bahut naam hua and recognition mili, it was because of these platforms. This is the medium that got me a show like Scam 1992, where I got to work with none other than master director Hansal (Mehta) sir. So it’s my way of giving back to where I started from. And, I’m all game to re-work with Hansal sir in any of his future projects,” says the Ghar Set Hai actor.

Barot asserts that as an actor one should continue auditioning even after getting that big break. “Things are not easy here. I remember auditioning for one of the recently released series and later that role went to Fatima (Sana Sheikh). I was really excited to be a part of it but it couldn’t work out. I got disheartened and even cried. Then I realised that at least I got a chance to live that character during the audition. Later, I shared my audition reel on social media and it became an instant hit.”

The youngster was lately seen playing an officer in uniform. “It still gives me goose bumps when I remember my role in Soorveer. I’m glad to have got a chance to essay such a role early in my career. When you get to play characters like these you realise how much our forces do for us. I’m overwhelmed with the response because I had prepped hard for the role.”

Barot has just wrapped her first Gujarati film as a lead. “Chabutaro is all done and will release in the end of this year. Rest I’m busy shooting for another untitled project,” she signs off.