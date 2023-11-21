Ankita Lokhande says she didn't go to Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral despite Vicky Jain's advice: ‘Kaise dekh sakti hu’

Ankita Lokhande once again got emotional, while remembering ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on Bigg Boss 17. During a conversation with Munawar Faruqui, Ankita revealed why she decided to not attend the late actor's funeral despite Vicky Jain encouraging her to. She also said that she knows what went ‘wrong’ with the Kedarnath as he died at a young age. Also read: Ankita Lokhande says Vicky Jain ‘used her’ in fresh fight

Ankita remembers Sushant

Ankita Lokhande dated late Sushant Singh Rajput till 2016.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ankita told Munawar to stop after he recited lines from a shayari on heartbroken people. She told him, “Mat bol yeh saari cheezein, woh hit karti hain buri tareeke se (Don't say all these things, they hit me badly). But I like what you said,” and went on to sing Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega from Sushant's film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Munawar shared with Ankita that he attended a special screening of MS Dhoni at Yash Raj Studios, where he met Sushant for the first and last time. Ankita then said, "Bohot acha insaan tha woh. He was a good man. Main aise bolti hu na kabhi, tha, mujhe itna ajeeb lagta hai. Matlab abhi toh theek hai normal ho gaya hai, pehle bahut ajeeb lagta tha. Vicky ka bhi dost tha na Sushant toh ab woh nahi raha is duniya mein, that is the most worst feeling (Whenever I use the word 'was' for him, I feel so strange. I mean, now it's okay, it's normal, but it wasn't earlier. Sushant was Vicky's friend also and when I realise that he is no more, that is the most worst feeling)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ankita on not attending Sushant's funeral

Munawar further asked Ankita if she was aware of what ‘went wrong’ with Sushant. She replied with a yes and said, "Main toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Main jaa hi nahi paayi. Mujhe laga main nahi dekh sakti yeh. Vicky ne bola ki tu ja kar aa. Maine kaha nahi. Kaise dekh sakti hun. (I did not even go to the funeral. I couldn't go. I thought I wouldn't be able to see that. Vicky asked me to go, but I couldn't muster up that courage)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Ankita dated Sushant for years before parting ways. She is now married to Vicky Jain. Both Ankita and Vicky are currently appearing in Bigg Boss 17.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON