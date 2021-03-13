Arham Abbasi: I just want to win hearts with my craft

Lucknowite Arham Abbasi is currently doing a TV serial, has a film and three OTT shows coming up this year. Playing a guy-next-door, baddie, student leader, gangster and a shemale, he is enjoying the variety of roles he is getting to play.

“Mujhe hero banney ka bilkul shauk nahi hai! Heroism and all are fine, but I just want to be known as a good actor and performer. Even if I am called an underrated actor, I am absolutely fine with it as it means that you are a good actor! I just want to win hearts with my craft,” said the actor who has played parallel lead in the feature film ‘Game Over’.

His yet-to-release film ‘Zindagi Mumbai’ is currently travelling the film festival circuit where his character doubles into a shemale at night to earn money.

Interestingly, he plays the same character in two different web series, based on real incidents, one of which has been shot in Lucknow.

Arham explains, “The series, ‘Shukla The Terror’, is based on dreaded gangster Sri Prakash Shukla, where I play Anurag Tripathi, a gangster from Varanasi. In the series ‘Prayag’, I play the same character, but it’s before he becomes a gangster. Here, I play a college boy, opposite actor Mansi Srivastava. This series is on the slain poetess Madhumita Shukla but the entire show is from my perspective, so, despite having many characters, mine is very important.” In another upcoming series, ‘Kabutri’, he plays the negative lead.

He has made a comeback with a daily soap on TV after ‘Suhani Se Ek Ladki’ (2017).

“Currently, I am playing the younger brother of the male protagonist in the show ‘Imlie’ who has returned from abroad and is suffering cancer. Being a fit person, it’s again challenging to play such a ‘seedha-sadha’ character, who is ill but then that’s the job of an actor to justify with looks, body language and acting.”

Arham has studied in Lucknow Christian College and thereafter, he became Mr UP. “After reaching Mumbai, I started with the show ‘Webbed’ and then a very small role in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbat’. Those paved the way for shows like ‘Halla Bol’, ‘It’s Complicated’, ‘Pyar Tune Kya Kiya’ and ‘Crime Patrol’. In my hometown also, I have earlier shot for ‘Baawre’ and ‘Savdhan India’ but ‘Prayag’ is my proper shoot.”

His film, in which he plays a parallel lead role did not work but with OTT platforms he is getting good work. “Had the film worked, it would have been a different ball game. But, now with these web projects I feel on track,” he added.