Ashish Chanchlani hits back at India’s Got Latent criticism, says Samay Raina fought countless battles for season 2

Ashish Chanchlani has come out of support for Samay Raina after the premiere episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 aired on Saturday. Many on social media complained that this time around, the comedy felt too filtered and that the show had lost its original charm. Ashish urged viewers to support Samay and said how it was almost an impossible task to get Season 2 back after the controversy. (Also read: Internet applauds Alia Bhatt not laughing at Epstein Island joke on India's Got Latent, Samay Raina earns brickbats)

What Samay said

Ashish Chanchlani has defended Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2.

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Ashish took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "For people saying latent is too filtered or has lost its charm and shit.. Just remember we had to fight a year long legal battle where we promised to stay in line and make sure history doesn't repeat itself."

He added, "It was almost an uncertainty that this show will come back. But somehow @maisamayhoon made sure he brings it back for yall. He has fought countless battles behind the scenes. It was an uphill almost impossible pipe dream for S2 to even exist. Kabhi kabhi kuch cheeze karni padti hai.. So please Support karo usko aur enjoy karo (There are some things that need to happen. Please support and enjoy)."

Ashish via Instagram Stories.

About Season 2

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{{^usCountry}} India's Got Latent Season 2 is being released simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix. The format and runtime remain the same across both platforms. Samay Raina has also made it clear that the show will remain "no filter" and stay true to its original style. The only major difference is the viewing experience. Netflix offers an ad-free version, while YouTube continues to provide its interactive comment section. New episodes are expected to drop every two weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's Got Latent Season 2 is being released simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix. The format and runtime remain the same across both platforms. Samay Raina has also made it clear that the show will remain "no filter" and stay true to its original style. The only major difference is the viewing experience. Netflix offers an ad-free version, while YouTube continues to provide its interactive comment section. New episodes are expected to drop every two weeks. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Season 2 premiere, which dropped on June 20, featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as special guests as they joined the show to promote their upcoming action thriller, Alpha. About the controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Season 2 premiere, which dropped on June 20, featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as special guests as they joined the show to promote their upcoming action thriller, Alpha. About the controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India's Got Latent was pulled from YouTube following a major controversy involving guest Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on an episode. During his appearance on a members-only episode of Samay’s show, India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” Ranveer and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) and submitted written apologies after being questioned for hours. The incident sparked widespread backlash, resulting in multiple FIRs and legal challenges, leaving many viewers questioning whether the show would ever make a comeback. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's Got Latent was pulled from YouTube following a major controversy involving guest Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on an episode. During his appearance on a members-only episode of Samay’s show, India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” Ranveer and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) and submitted written apologies after being questioned for hours. The incident sparked widespread backlash, resulting in multiple FIRs and legal challenges, leaving many viewers questioning whether the show would ever make a comeback. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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