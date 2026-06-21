...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ashish Chanchlani hits back at India’s Got Latent criticism, says Samay Raina fought countless battles for season 2

The premiere episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 aired on Saturday. It had Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as special guests, who will be starring in Alpha.

Jun 21, 2026 06:07 pm IST
By Santanu Das
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Ashish Chanchlani has come out of support for Samay Raina after the premiere episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 aired on Saturday. Many on social media complained that this time around, the comedy felt too filtered and that the show had lost its original charm. Ashish urged viewers to support Samay and said how it was almost an impossible task to get Season 2 back after the controversy. (Also read: Internet applauds Alia Bhatt not laughing at Epstein Island joke on India's Got Latent, Samay Raina earns brickbats)

What Samay said

Ashish Chanchlani has defended Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2.

Ashish took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "For people saying latent is too filtered or has lost its charm and shit.. Just remember we had to fight a year long legal battle where we promised to stay in line and make sure history doesn't repeat itself."

He added, "It was almost an uncertainty that this show will come back. But somehow @maisamayhoon made sure he brings it back for yall. He has fought countless battles behind the scenes. It was an uphill almost impossible pipe dream for S2 to even exist. Kabhi kabhi kuch cheeze karni padti hai.. So please Support karo usko aur enjoy karo (There are some things that need to happen. Please support and enjoy)."

Ashish via Instagram Stories.

About Season 2

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

samay raina
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Ashish Chanchlani hits back at India’s Got Latent criticism, says Samay Raina fought countless battles for season 2
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.