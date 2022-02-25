Babita Phogat announces entry in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, promises ‘asli dangal’. Watch

Wrestler Babita Phogat has been announced as the fourth contestant on the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Earlier, television actor Nisha Rawal, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey were confirmed to be on the show. It will begin streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player from Sunday. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar her ‘best friend’, says she wants to put him in her Lock Upp jail)

In a promo shared on Instagram, Babita could be heard saying, “Aapne mere upar bani film toh dekhi hi hogi. Lekin ab main aa rahi hoon asli dangal karne (You must have seen the film made on my life. But now, I am coming to give you a real fight).”

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, showed the journey of wrestler Mahavir Phogat fighting societal oppression and chasing the gold medal he never won by training his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat to become world-class wrestlers. The film starred Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

Babita won the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the women's freestyle 55 kg category. She made her television debut in 2019 by participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her now-husband Vivek Suhag.

Talking about being a part of Lock Upp, Babita said in a statement, “I am very excited to get into a show like Lock Upp because I have never done a show like this which is live for 24 hours. So I am very glad and excited at the same time to be a part of this show. With this show, people will get to know what I am. Previously, the audience has known me from the film Dangal. So, now people will get to know my real personality, my likes, and dislikes, and how I am in my real life as a person.”

Lock Upp will feature 16 celebrities put in a jail set-up for 72 days, who will be denied access to even basic amenities. “You (contestants) will have to face your temptations, your demons, your insecurities and reveal your darkest truths,” Kangana had said at the launch event of the show.

