Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar her ‘best friend’, says she wants to put him in her Lock Upp jail

Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as the host of a reality show titled Lock Upp, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor and will begin streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player later this month. During the trailer launch in Delhi, she cheekily called Karan Johar her ‘best friend’.

At the event, Kangana was asked whom she would like to lock up in her jail first. “I would like to lock up my best friend Karan Johar ji, in my jail and host him there. Along with him, I’d even like to put Ekta Kapoor,” she said.

Kangana has been at loggerheads with Karan after her appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2017, in which she called him the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ and the ‘movie mafia’. She has often accused him of sabotaging the careers of ‘outsiders’ or those with no film background and promoting star kids instead.

Lock Upp, touted to be a ‘first-of-its-kind captive reality show’, will have 16 celebrities locked up for 72 days and stripped of their amenities. They will be given tasks by Kangana. The audience will have the power to punish or award their chosen contestants and even play ‘khabri’ to some.

Kangana previously expressed her excitement to host Lock Upp. “I am thrilled to be a part of this captive reality show where the contestants will not only have to face their demons and deal with their insecurities but will also have to reveal their darkest truths. Lock Upp is for honest people who just don’t care about how likeable they are. And I just can’t wait to host this most fearless show ever,” she said.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show will begin streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27.

