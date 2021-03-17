Barun Sobti: Most sensible actors build their image than their craft as that’s how the industry functions
With two projects, web series Asur and the digital film, Halahal last year, Barun Sobti was noticed by “the mainstream industry”. But things weren’t as hunky dory for the actor a few years ago. After gaining popularity with the TV show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? in 2011, his transition to films wasn’t smooth. Main Aur Mr. Riight (2014), Tu Hai Mera Sunday (2017) and 22 Yards (2019) were stuck for the longest time. In fact, his OTT journey with Tanhaiyan (2017) and The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family (2018) fared better.
Talking about his experiences, Sobti says, “I am won’t say I am victim of the industry. It is a difficult industry to make it in. So, if anyone is cribbing about anything, then it means that person didn’t do their homework. Maybe then that’s not where belong. Unfortunately, in this industry, you have to dig your own well everyday. Yes, it wasn’t easy for me and yes, I expected it to be difficult. In fact, today I have a lot of work but it is still not easy. Just that today my set of problems are different- like making the right choices, date issues etc which are good kind of problems. It is a difficult industry to make it in and an even more difficult industry to sustain in.”
While he had a chocolate boy image on TV, he got an image makeover with his roles last year. He explains, “Image matters a lot and majority of actors are busy building their image than working on their craft. It’s funny but these are sensible people who know how the industry functions. And at the same time, there is a niche in the industry that is intelligent and the ones that see potential in an actor beyond their looks or their image. That’s how I was cast in Asur and Halahal. They were not roles anyone had seen me in before but the makers backed my ability they saw in me.”
Sobti admits he didn’t see himself in those roles either. He adds, there was a lot of resistance while casting him in Asur and Halahal but producers Tanveer Bookwala and Zeishan Quadri respectively, were convinced about him. “Their confidence gave me confidence. Things that you tell yourself that if you get a kickass role you will prove yourself, you start believing that when the camera rolls. So, while I was offered a truckload of stuff, there must have been a lot that wasn’t offered due to my image. I am thankful to them that they pushed for me. They are visionaries who forsee the future and are not afraid of the suggested palate that the industry works on,” he says.
