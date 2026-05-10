‘Bella Ciao continues to echo’: Netflix confirms continuation of the Money Heist universe with new teaser

Pull out your Dali masks and dust off those iconic red jumpsuits, because Netflix has officially confirmed that the world of Money Heist is far from over. Nearly five years after the original series concluded with its fifth season, the hit Spanish drama appears set to return with more high-stakes action, adrenaline-fuelled robberies, iconic masks, and gripping acts of rebellion.

Netflix announced that the world of Money Heist is far from over!

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Ahead of the release of Berlin Season 2, titled Berlín y la dama del armiño (Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine), which premieres globally on May 15, Netflix unveiled a new teaser titled “The World of ‘Money Heist’ Continues,” signalling that the Money Heist franchise is far from finished and continues to expand beyond its existing spin-offs and adaptations. However, it remains unclear whether the next chapter will take the form of another spin-off, a direct continuation of the original storyline, or an entirely new sixth season of Money Heist.

The Money Heist universe continues

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{{^usCountry}} The announcement was amplified through the official Instagram account of Money Heist, which shared a striking red-and-black themed promotional post featuring showers of money, gold, priceless artefacts, and red-jumpsuit-clad men armed with machine guns. The post was captioned, “El Bella Ciao SIGUE sonando. El universo de 'La casa de papel' continúa” (“Bella Ciao is STILL playing. The world of ‘Money Heist’ continues”), followed by the line, “O Bella Ciao CONTINUA a soar. O universo de 'La casa de papel' continua” (“Bella Ciao continues to echo. The universe of ‘Money Heist’ continues”). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement was amplified through the official Instagram account of Money Heist, which shared a striking red-and-black themed promotional post featuring showers of money, gold, priceless artefacts, and red-jumpsuit-clad men armed with machine guns. The post was captioned, “El Bella Ciao SIGUE sonando. El universo de 'La casa de papel' continúa” (“Bella Ciao is STILL playing. The world of ‘Money Heist’ continues”), followed by the line, “O Bella Ciao CONTINUA a soar. O universo de 'La casa de papel' continua” (“Bella Ciao continues to echo. The universe of ‘Money Heist’ continues”). {{/usCountry}}

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The teaser revisited the iconic robberies from the original Money Heist, including the Royal Mint and Bank of Spain heists, while simultaneously hinting at even bigger adventures on the horizon. As the trailer unfolded, a dramatic text overlay declared, “It began with money, then came gold and priceless treasure. But the revolution isn’t over yet. What comes next has already begun. The world of Money Heist continues.” Packed with dazzling gold bars, ruby-studded jewels, high-octane action, and majestic explosions, the teaser was more than enough to send fans into a frenzy and reignite excitement around the franchise.

Netflix’s dramatic PR stunt

What’s more, a quiet press release was clearly not enough for Netflix. Staying true to the grand, larger-than-life spirit of Money Heist, the streaming giant orchestrated a massive, attention-grabbing PR stunt in Seville, Spain on May 9, making it abundantly clear to fans across the globe that the franchise is still very much alive and far from finished.

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Thousands of fans lined the banks of the Guadalquivir River to witness a spectacular sight – a boat carrying people clad in the franchise’s signature red jumpsuits and Dalí masks gliding through the water. As the iconic anthem Bella Ciao echoed across the crowd, Netflix officially confirmed to cheering spectators that the world of Money Heist will continue well beyond the upcoming release of Berlin Season 2.

About Money Heist

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Money Heist has emerged as one of Netflix’s most-watched non-English language series of all time. The gripping crime drama follows a brilliant mastermind known as “The Professor,” who assembles a team of skilled criminals to carry out meticulously planned, high-stakes robberies at the Royal Mint of Spain and later, the Bank of Spain.

Speculation surrounding the franchise’s future continues to intensify, with reports hinting at possible police-centred spin-offs or even a continuation involving the Professor himself, although Netflix has yet to make any official announcements. Created by Álex Pina, Money Heist went on to become one of the most successful international series in streaming history, transforming its signature red jumpsuits, Salvador Dalí masks, and the revolutionary

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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