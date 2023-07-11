Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha takes an emergency exit due to medical emergency in family

Cyrus Broacha is out of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. He had to take an emergency exit as there was reportedly a medical emergency in his family. For the past week, Cyrus had been urging Bigg Boss to allow him to quit the show. He even talked about it with host Salman Khan on the weekend special episode. (Also read| Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha 'begs' to be allowed to exit show)

Emergency in family

Cyrus Broacha is out of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources from the sets of the reality show said that Cyrus had to take an emergency exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 "due to a sudden medical emergency in the family". They also requested "privacy and understanding during this difficult period". It is not yet clear whether or not Cyrus will return to the show.

Cyrus wanted to quit

Over the past week, Cyrus had been talking about being allowed to quit the show mid-way. He even claimed that three weeks was the maximum he could be inside the house. Complaining of lack of food and sleep inside the house, Cyrus was seen talking to the camera last week, “I have done what I could. I cannot deal with this anymore. I cannot live here anymore, it is horrible.” He also claimed to be ”formally depressed".

When he told the reason to Salman Khan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, he even told Salman Khan: "Oh god, I really can’t take it anymore. I am just physically finished sir my body has lost weight. While you are talking I am not even listening after a time. My diabetes had started going back in the wrong direction. I am begging them to just let me out. I am not even contributing anymore, I am just like a dead soul over here now.”

Cyrus' reason for being in Bigg Boss OTT 2

In an earlier interview with News18, Cyrus had said that he owed some money to “the company I think” and participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was part of some settlement. Elaborating on the concerns he had before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Cyrus had told the news channel, “It’s closer to my real house now than what it was in the last location so that also helps. My diet is a little worrisome for me and the air conditioner has to be at 16 degrees. I told them I can’t survive this heat. Also, to wash my clothes will be painful so I might as well be wearing the same clothes but it can be a deal-breaker for others.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON