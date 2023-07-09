Cyrus Broacha 'begs' to exit Bigg Boss OTT 2, says 'I am like a dead soul'; Salman Khan reminds him of his contract

Cyrus Broacha has said that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and urged Bigg Boss as well as host Salman Khan to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show. Salman and Bigg Boss told him that he does not have that option until the time that audience votes him out of the show. (Also read: Akanksha Puri says Salman spoke ‘rudely’ to her, talked ‘differently’ to Pooja) Cyrus Broacha wants to step out of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Cyrus feels horrible in the house

On Saturday's episode, Salman Khan showed a few clips of Cyrus after he told the audience, "We have one contestant who has many questions for Bigg Boss. Let me show it to you." Cyrus was then seen telling the camera to contact a person (the name was muted) as he is in a “horrible and terrible situation. I have done what I could. I cannot deal with this anymore. I cannot live here anymore, it is horrible.” He then complained of a lack of food and sleep inside the house, adding that he is only getting three hours of sleep.

Cyrus is ‘formally depressed’

Cyrus was also seen telling Bebika Dhurve, "Health is above all, I am just 51. I need to step out quickly and reverse it all. Diet and all, but it won't happen here the environment is too toxic. They are not listening to me, the next step will be hartal (strike)." He also declared he was "formally depressed" as no one was responding to his requests. He also told Pooja and Bebika that if he is not evicted from the show, he will "resign".

Soon, Bigg Boss addressed Cyrus and told the entire house, “We believe in honesty and transparency. Since morning, Cyrus has been telling everyone that Bigg Boss is not responding so you may request Bigg Boss for the same. We won't comment on his problems, but telling you the facts. Yesterday, Cyrus tried to send out coded messages and when summoned to the confession room, he told us that he felt his contract allowed him to step out in three weeks.” Bigg Boss then informed everyone that no such clause was included in Cyrus' or anyone else's contract, adding that the doctors looking after Cyrus have not advised any immediate action for his health.

Cyrus can't cope with it

Then, Salman asked Cyrus to talk about his issues and he said, “Sir I have been unable to sleep. I am completely finished. I can’t handle it, can’t cope with it anymore.” Salman then asked him to join him as they did deep breathing lying down on the floor.

The Bollywood star told him, “Cyrus do you know that the entire nation is loving you in the house? Yeah, unfortunately for you.” Cyrus responded with, "Oh god, I really can’t take it anymore. I am just physically finished sir my body has lost weight. While you are talking I am not even listening after a time. My diabetes had started going back in the wrong direction. I am begging them to just let me out. I am not even contributing anymore, I am just like a dead soul over here now.”

Cyrus' close friend, Kunal Vijayakar, then walked to the stage and told him that the audience is loving him, adding that they hope to see the old cheery and happy Cyrus. Salman urged Cyrus to listen to Kunal: “I know Cyrus it's just another four or five weeks and the entire nation is watching you. Listen bro, I cannot get you out of this place and I get you out then I have to get so and so people out of this house."

Salman on Cyrus' requests

Salman also told Cyrus that he signed a contract and getting him out like this would be violating that contract." Whatever is on your contract is what you have signed! It doesn’t work like this, the show doesn’t work as per your whims and fancies.”

Earlier in the episode, when Pooja Bhatt explained why she nominated Cyrus, Salman said that he will talk to Cyrus separately. He then told Cyrus, “I will tell you how it is looking on OTT. I will tell you. It will only damage you, I will tell you when the time comes.”

