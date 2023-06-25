Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan catches Cyrus Broacha sleeping during Weekend Ka Vaar. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan catches Cyrus Broacha sleeping during Weekend Ka Vaar. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 25, 2023 06:30 PM IST

On Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan finally catches Cyrus Broacha napping even as the host spoke to other contestants.

Ever since he joined the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Cyrus Broacha is known for his love for napping. On Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, he will be caught dozing off by host Salman Khan himself. While Cyrus tried his best to prove that he was indeed not sleeping, Salman caught his lie easily.

Salman Khan found sleeping Cyrus Broacha quite amusing.
In a new promo shared by Voot, Salman was speaking to contestant
Jiya Shankar when he caught Cyrus napping in between everyone. He was awaken with a jerk from Bebika. She tells him ‘don’t sleep' and he says, “I am not sleeping.” Everyone breaks into laughter at him being pulled up.

Salman asks, “What were the last two things I said?” Cyrus says, “Sir, main samjhi nahi--that's what she said.” “Yeah, that time you woke up,” Salman replies as Cyrus laughs.

Cyrus Broacha is known for his popular early 2000s show MTV Bakra. In the Bigg Boss house, he has struck a friendship with Pooja Bhatt. He has been rather inactive inside the house, usually limiting himself to peacemaker roles.

Speaking with News18 in a recent interview, Cyrus Broacha said about joining the show, “I owe money to the company I think. And this is one way to work out some kind of arrangement between us. And so some powerful figure picked up the phone and said, ‘Boss, ye karega thodi si setting humare side? And we’ll work out all this for you. But you have to go inside the house (Will you do something for our side?)’ Also, it’s closer to my real house now than what it was in the last location so that also helps."

He also added, “My diet is a little worrisome for me and the air conditioner has to be at 16°C. I told them I can’t survive this heat. Also, to wash my clothes will be painful so I might as well be wearing the same clothes but it can be a deal-breaker for others. Also, there is nothing to do. So I need to find one person to talk to. Although, I do talk a lot with myself as you can tell from this answer. I do manage a little bit on my own but I do need a partner from time to time."

Others inside the house this year include Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdeva, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Aaliyah Siddiqui, Abhishek Malhan Falak Naaz and Bebika.

Topics
bigg boss bigg boss ott Salman Khan + 1 more
bigg boss bigg boss ott Salman Khan
