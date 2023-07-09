Salman Khan smokes cigarette, drops the F-bomb on latest Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar, Reddit calls him ‘hypocrite’

Actor Salman Khan appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and used a rare F-word. Amid this, photos of Salman holding a cigarette in his hand have also surfaced online. His photos have irked many on social media as they called him a ‘hypocrite’ for schooling contestants for being ‘uncultural’ on the OTT platform. Also read: Cyrus Broacha 'begs' to exit Bigg Boss OTT 2 Internet reacts to Salman Khan's latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Salman on Weekend Ka Vaar

A Reddit user shared a photo of Salman from the show and wrote, “Salman smoking on national television.” His photo arrived a week after Salman Khan was upset with Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid for kissing on the show. Recalling Salman's reaction to the incident, a user on Reddit replied to the post, “Only last week saw a video promo where bhoi was advising contestants how kissing onscreen is against our culture, meanwhile bhoi.”

“We know he’s a hypocrite but if you are lecturing others at least act better in front of them,” added a different user. Someone also said, “It's on OTT & not national TV so I think there is no legal issue. But he's such a hypocrite. Lecturing contestants about culture & sh** while doing every wrong thing out there lol.” “I guess it's not a big deal because it's ott. He said f word too yesterday and it wasn't edited out so they're taking advantage of it being on OTT platform,” yet another one pointed.

Salman uses the F-word

In the episode, Cyrus Broacha urged the show's team to ‘allow’ him to exit the show. Talking to him, Salman Khan told him to stay inside the house and said that he'll regret it if he quits the show. He said, "You'll feel so s**t about yourself, you'll say fu**! Why didn't I listen to these guys?" The actor also reminded him of his contract with the makers. He said that if he wants to leave, he can pay the penalty and walk out the door. However, Cyrus was hoping they would forgive the penalty and let him out. Salman said he cannot have it both ways.

Salman Khan on schooling contestants

Recently, Salman said that he would not tolerate disrespect, violence, and abuse in the house. He said, “Contrary to popular belief it takes a lot to get me riled up! I cannot handle disrespect, whether it is disrespect for the show, the organizers, or even other contestants. Lado jhagdo, par stay in your limit. Disrespect, violence, abuse – that I will not tolerate, and make sure the contestant is schooled.”

On Saturday, Salman Khan revealed a two-weeks extension for Bigg Boss OTT S2. He told the contestants that the amount of time the audience has seen them on the show is much more than what they could see in the entire careers of the contestants. He said, “The entire work that you may have done in your career is much less than how much people have seen you here over the past three weeks.”

“This is what, just six weeks? Or maybe it will get extended to eight weeks. What does that mean? That means the show got an extension for two weeks. That means people are loving it. A watch time of 400 crore minutes in just two weeks - the first two weeks of Bigg Boss OTT 2. You guys are seen more than I am seen. Obviously, this season has been extended by two weeks,” the host added.

