Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fukra Insaan Abhishek Malhan hospitalised before finale, sister confirms

YouTuber Abhishek Malhan has reportedly been admitted to hospital. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist fell ill earlier last week and will likely not perform at the finale episode on Monday night. His sister, too, confirmed the same via a tweet on Monday morning. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale: Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan, who will win Salman Khan-hosted show?)

Abhishek's sister shares message

Abhishek Malhan has been unwell.

Prerna Malhan, Abhishek's sister wrote in her tweet, “Just got to know abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery." He message received many reactions from Abhishek's fans who have been hoping for his speedy recovery.

Fans pray for his speedy recovery

“Get well Soon @AbhishekMalhan4. Wishing him for his speedy recovery asap! Fukra Insaan. You entertained us already through the season from day 1st already...Thanks,” wrote a fan. “Get well soon champ we all love you so much stay strong,” wrote another. “It's a very sad news @AbhishekMalhan Get well soon man performance we will definitely miss but heath first. Guys let's all pray n wish him speedy recovery,” read another tweet.

Abhishek had been unwell for almost a week before his health deteriorated. Bigg Boss team has not shared any update about his health and the live feed has also been ended.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

The finale will air on Monday night from 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app. Finalists this season are Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve.

As per early voting trends, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are giving each other tough competition. Elvish was leading the voting with 48% votes going in his favour. Following him was Abhishek Malhan with 32% votes.

The Bigg Boss OTT season 2 began in June and is hosted by Salman Khan. Other celebrities who entered the show included actors Avinash Sachdeva, Jiya Shankar, Falak Naaz, Palak Purswani, and model Jad Hadid and influencer Puneet Superstar.

