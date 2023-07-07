Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya and Abhishek discuss Falaq's rude behaviour: ‘Uske shaqal pe dikhai de raha tha…’

The drama in Bigg Boss OTT S2 took a new turn as Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were seen talking about the rude behaviour of Falaq Naaz. Last week, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Akanksha Puri were nominated to leave the show. At the end, Akanksha was eliminated. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid breaks down, packs bag as he wants to leave after fight with Bebika)

Jiya and Abhishek talk about Falaq

Jiya and Abhishek talk about Falaq's rude behaviour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a promo from the new episode that was uploaded on Instagram by Voot, Jiya and Abhishek were seen chatting in the garden area of Bigg Boss house. Both of them were discussing how Falaq intentionally behaved rudely with them. Jiya said, "Mujhe reminder de rahi thi, Captain Ji kachra rakhne bol dena... yeh karne bol dena .... tabhi maine bola, ‘Bol diya.’ (Falaq started reminding me to do this and that... and I already told her that I did it.')"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Then, Abhishek starts to recount an earlier incident from the day before when Falaq tried to cook food but started making faces as if she is not interested in it and doing it as a favour for everyone in the house. Jiya says, "Uske shakal mein dikh raha tha ki woh captain ke naam pe gaaliya de rahi he apne man me. (It was quite visible that she was abusing the captain in her head)"

Jad will be facing nominations

Meanwhile, Jad was punished by host Salman Khan for his recent behaviour and will be facing nominations next week. He went straight into the nominations after Salman Khan reacted strongly on account of his behaviour in the house. He kissed Akanksha Puri for 30 seconds in one task. Afterwards, he showed his behind to Bebika Dhurve during an argument which was edited out by the makers.

Uorfi Javed on Manisha and Abdu

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently Abdu Rozik entered the house as a guest. He was asked to film short dancing videos with four nominated contestants of his choice. He chose Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani. During the task, Manisha started giving him kisses which made him uncomfortable. Reacting to this, Uorfi wrote on Instagram Stories, “This was so uncomfortable to watch. Why was she forcibly kissing him? He's not a kid. Boundaries people.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON