Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui gets evicted from show

Aaliya Siddiqui, the estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been evicted from the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. She had to leave the house after a surprise mid-week eviction took place on the show. Aaliya was nominated along with Jiya Shankar for eviction this week. (Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 2's Pooja Bhatt says Aaliya Siddiqui must drop victim card)

More about Aaliya Siddiqui

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliyah Siddiqui joined the show as the 8th contestant.

Aaliya entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as the eighth contestant with a strong impression. She had stated that she was there to show the world who she truly is and to clean up her image. Aaliya had admitted that her sole public identity is that of a star wife. She is also a producer but has been mainly in the news for her legal fights with Nawazuddin.

What Pooja Bhatt told Aaliya on the show

Recently, during one of the tasks inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, PoojaBhatt had asked Aaliya that she must stop playing the victim. She added that many women, including herself, have also seen their marriage break but they move on. On the show, the contestants were asked to nominate co-contestants for eviction for the week. Pooja had named Aaliya and explained her reasons.

Pooja had told Bigg Boss that she happened to see a side of Aaliya that she found scary. She said, "I've been very confused with Aaliya Siddiqui's personality in the last week. I have not been able to read her. In the last 24 hours, I saw a glimpse of her which was quite scary. The kids like Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhruve will keep fighting with each other. Last night, Aaliya tried to instigate that fight but she did not hesitate to eat a big slice from Bebika's birthday cake. When you dislike and hate someone so much, why are you going and eating a piece of their cake with such joy?"

She had also added, “These small things reveal a lot about our personalities, badi badi baatein nahi (not tall claims). We are what we do and not what we say we are going to do. I would like to frankly tell you something, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle (my marriage broke, and many women have seen their marriages break), and unfortunately a lot more will go through it in the future. Par, log thak jaate hain victim card see (but people get tired of the victim card). I think if you drop the victim card, you will go far in life.” Earlier show's host Salman Khan had also scolded Aaliya for speaking about her personal life.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 2

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT started on June 17. The contestants who are locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

Social media influencer Puneet Superstar, known for his comic videos, got evicted within 24 hours of the show's premiere. It was the first time on Bigg Boss that a contestant got evicted within such a short period.

