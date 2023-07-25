Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reveals her regrets in life

Pooja Bhatt has said that she does not regret any of her actions, though she has her own regrets. She was talking on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Salman Khan is the host for the second season of the show that was earlier hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar in season 1. (Also read: Akanksha Puri says Salman spoke ‘rudely’ to her, talked ‘differently’ to Pooja)

Pooja's regrets

Pooja Bhatt during the nomination task on Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Talking to her co-contestants, Pooja was seen recalling her Bollywood journey. She also shared her regrets and said that her life revolves around the thinking 'If you are the smartest in a room, you are in the wrong room.' She added, "I only have regrets of things not done, not for things done! I feel it is important to at least try, either you lose something or you gain everything."

Talking about being a Bigg Boss participant, she added, "We can't hide what and who we are. The audience understands everything. One amongst us will only win, it is important to try and give our best."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo

A promo for Tuesday's episode also showed Pooja getting special privileges during the nomination task. Bigg Boss announced that Pooja has the rights to decide who gets to nominate, and how many people can they nominate. The promo video then showed participants criticising each others' behaviours, ever as it avoided the names of the nominations.

Pooja on Tuesday morning in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

In a 2017 interview with Hindustan Times, Mahesh Bhatt had said that he wanted Pooja to star in his 1990 romantic film Aashiqui, but she turned down the offer. “On the first day of the shoot, I wanted Pooja to give the clap for the mahurat shot, and I saw regret rippling her. Even today, Pooja laughingly says that it was silly of her to turn down Aashiqui. To make up for that, she jumped into the offer of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991)," he said.

Pooja's career

Pooja made her debut in front of the camera at the young age of 17 with her father's 1989 film Daddy. She later worked in many films including Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Jaanam, Junoon, Sir, Guneghar, Zakhm, and Border. It was in the early 2000s that she made her directorial debut with Paap which was followed by films such as Dhokha, Holiday, Jism 2 and Kajraare.

