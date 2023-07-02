Salman Khan calls out Falaq Naaz, Pooja Bhatt for questioning Abhishek Malhan's 'parvarish', internet loves it

Host Salman Khan calls out the ‘double standards’ of housemates in the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He confronts Falaq Naaz following her fight with fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan. Salman is also seen addressing Pooja Bhatt, who recently called Abhishek ‘badtameez (rude).’ Also read: Palak Purswani reacts to Jad Hadid's bum-baring episode, wants action against him Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan calls out double standards of housemates.

Salman calls out Falak Naaz and Pooja Bhatt

The promo begins with Salman almost losing his cool during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He says, ‘Falaq aapke ghar conversation me parivaar ata hai. Abhishek agar aggressive hote hai toh uski puri khandan, upbringing ki mistake hai. Aur aapko Avinash jo aggresive hota, woh nahi dikhta? (Falaq, your conversations are always around family. You think it’s Abhishek's family and his upbringing that make him aggressive. But don't you see that when it comes to Avinash being aggressive?) "

Salman also turns to Pooja Bhatt. He says, “Agar is ghar me vigilance hai toh woh sabke liye same hona chahiye na Pooja? (If there's vigilance in this house then it should apply for everyone, right). Pooja agrees with him. “This house is running on total double standards,” Salman adds.

Internet reacts to Salman Khan's intervention

Salman addressing these issues has left the internet happy. Many of them have been praising him. One of them commented, “Thank you so much Salman sir aapne Abhishek ke liye support dikhaya Abhishek ki parvarish pr unki family pr topic uthaya love you Salman sir (thank you so much Salman sir for finally addressing the topic).” “The way Falaq and Pooja are trying to question on fukra bhai up bringing, shows there character and there upbringing.. we all know fukra bhai is best.. down to earth,” added another one. Another said, “He actually started watching the episodes.”

Falaq calls Abhishek with names

Previously, Falaq was seen calling Abhishek ‘janani (female)’ and ‘chhakka (transgender)' during a conversation with Avinash Sachdev. A video clip of the same had surfaced online. Falaq and Abhishek also had an argument after the latter called her a weak contestant.

Abhishek and Pooja's fight

Meanwhile, Pooja was also seen at loggerheads with Abhishek Malhan in different scenarios. Pooja once called Abhishek badtameez (rude) after confronting him. In a clip, she had told him, "Aap meri baat sunte one on one (Will you listen to me individually)?" He answered, “100%” Pooja responded back, "Mein baith ke dosti nahi karungi kisi ke saath jo mujhe badtameez lage (I will not sit here and be friends with someone who is rude to me).

Abhishek said, "Mere man mein jo hota he mein woh express kar deta hu. I don't get it jab mujhe koi ye bolta he ki women ki respect karni nahi aati... (I say whatever comes to my mind. I don't get it when someone says that I do not respect women)" To this, Pooja said, “Iske baad mujhe kuch hai nahi ap se kehne ke liye. Mujhe popular hone ka koi shauq nahi hai. Mein people pleaser hu nahi. (I do not have anything to say to you after this. I am not here to become popular. I am not here to please people).”

