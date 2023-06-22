Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reveals she 'wasn’t ready to have kids'

Pooja Bhatt has said that she was not ready for having kids at a time when she had a partner who would have proved to be a good father. She was speaking on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Pooja remained married for eleven years before she decided to part ways with her husband Manish Makhija. (Also read| Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani confront each other)

Pooja and her marriage

Pooja Bhatt shares why she never had kids.

During her stint on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja also said that she and Manish parted ways on a good note. Recalling how her marriage broke, Pooja said, “I was married for almost 11 years then we decided that something is not right and it is not working out. We should not live a lie and it is not a dress rehearsal. You get one chance in life. He was part of the entertainment industry.”

Pooja Bhatt inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

She added, "He is a very good human being, he’s Capricorn and that’s why we got along very well.. When we start speaking a lie, Uske baad kya hota hai na jhooth shuru ho jaata hai (the lying begins after that), the blame game starts and I didn’t want that. Whatever was there bahut accha tha jab tak tha (Was very good till the time it lasted). Till the time dignity was there we were together. Then we parted ways on a good note."

Pooja and kids

When co-contestant Bebika Dhurve asked Pooja why she never had kids, the actor-filmmaker told her, “They are very practical in life and nobody can be a better father than them. But I wasn’t ready to have kids at that point. I want kids and I love kids but at that point I didn’t want kids. I couldn’t lie at the risk of never meeting somebody, I couldn’t lie. It’s fine but I cannot lie."

Pooja and Manish got married in 2003 and announced their separation in 2014. Pooja has not legally separated from him. He is a a restaurant owner and video jockey.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Apart from Pooja and Bebika, anchor-comedian Cyrus Broacha, TV actors Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naaz, Abhishek Malhan, Palak Purswani, Avinash Sachdev are also competing on the show. TikTok star Manisha Rani is also a contestant.

Puneet Superstar was the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 earlier this week. The show is available online 24X7 on Jio Cinema. Edited episodes stream at 9 pm everyday on the platform.

