Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani tackle issues: ‘You kept calling my ex after breakup’

Actors Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani confronted each other on Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Jiya told Palak that she never listens to her, and even skipped wishing her on her birthday. (Also read: Cyrus Broacha reveals why he agreed to take part in Salman's Bigg Boss OTT 2) Jiya Shankar called Palak Purswani her 'best friend' on Bigg Boss OTT 2 while addressing issues between them.

Jiya recalls Palak's behaviour at her birthday party

Jiya was visibly irritated when she confronted Palak for not letting her talk. She said, "Even now you are not letting me talk, nahi sunti tu (you do not listen at all). You don't listen Palak and it is a fact. You came for my birthday party, but you went and sat with others and began partying with them. You posted pictures with them, and flooded Instagram with their posts. It was my birthday but there was no single birthday wish or post for me, you didn't even feel like talking to me."

Jiya added, "It is a very small thing but it mattered to me because you were my best friend and I would do that for you. I was very hurt by the incident. Kyunki woh mera birthday tha. And if why should my best friend behave like that on my birthday? You had problems with me, and you felt like I was giving cold shoulders you should have come and cleared. Tu cold de rahi hai toh I won't give you cold."

Palak felt unwanted

Palak in her response said, "I felt like I came to the party unwanted, I got that reaction from you." Jiya added that she should have asked her, but Palak said they did at the time.

Palak and Jiya confront each other on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Jiya Shankar then addressed another issue and said, "I had a breakup with someone and you started calling that person to each gathering, everywhere, and all of a sudden." Palak said that Jiya should have been vocal about her concerns and issues and Jiya claimed she did.

Jiya added, "It was very disturbing to me." Palak Purswani ended the discussion with, "Even I was done and it was very exhausting and mera ye tha ki (my thought was that) it was done."

